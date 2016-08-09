Čas čítania: 1 minute(s)

Bázický bod meria zmenu úrokových sadzieb a ďalšie percentuálne zmeny. Je často označovaná ako "Bip".

Bázický bod sa rovná 0,01 %. Ak hovoríme napríklad o Federálnom rezervnom systéme, ktorý plánuje zvýšiť úrokové sadzby o 25 bázických bodov, znamenalo by to, že by došlo k zvýšeniu o 0,25 %.

Bázické body sú tiež používané pri úveroch alebo dlhopisoch. Banka môže napríklad klientovi ponúknuť možnosť získať zľavu 50 bázických bodov na sadzbu úveru. To by znamenalo, že banka pre klienta zníži úverovú sadzbu o 0,5 %.

Na druhej strane informácia, že výnos dlhopisu bude znížený o 100 bázických bodov, znamená, že výnos kledne o 1 %.