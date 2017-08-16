Čas čítania: 2 minute(s)

Jednou z vecí, ktoré si musíte ako začínajúci trader určiť, je, s ako veľkými pozíciami môžete do trhu vstúpiť. Jedna vec je rozpoznať trend a obchodnú príležitosť. Ale ako veľké pozície do trhu zadať?

Voľba samotného objemu pozícií záleží na mnohých faktoroch. Ide najmä o emocionálny komfort a averziu k riziku, ale vždy bude objem záležať hlavne na money managemente, ktorý plánujete aplikovať. Inými slovami, porozumenie významu objemu v tradingu je kľúčové, pretože má priamy dopad na maržu a hodnotu pipu.

Marža

Pri otvorení obchodu je potrebné mať na účte určitú čiastku k blokovaniu. Tejto čiastke sa hovorí marža. Marža nie je náklad, ale je to čiastka, ktorá sa Vám po dobu trvania obchodu zablokuje. Hneď ako obchod ukončíte, čiastka je Vám opäť uvoľnená k ďalšiemu obchodovaniu. Spočítať si výšku marže je veľmi dôležité, pretože Vám pomôže nielen určiť mieru rizika, ale budete schopní určiť, či Vám zostávajúca čiastka na účte dovolí otvárať ďalšie pozície.

Hodnota pipu

Druhou vecou, ktorú objem obchodu ovplyvní, je hodota pipu. Pri obchodovaní je veľmi dôležité poznať hodnotu pipu, najmä z pohľadu riadenia rizika. Mali by ste vedieť, ako veľmi bude Vaše portfólio ovplyvnené, ak pôjde trh 100 pipov s Vami alebo proti Vám.

Pre výpočet hodnoty pipu môžete znovu využiť špecifikačnú tabuľku inštrumentov.

Pre výpočet hodnoty pipu vynásobte nominálnu hodnotu jedného lotu hodnotou pipu a dostanete výsledok v kótovacej mene (druhá mena v páre): 100 000 x 0.0001 = 10 USD.

To znamená, že ak otvoríte pozíciu o veľkosti 1 lotu na EURUSD a trh sa pohne o 100 pipov vo Vašom smere, inkasujete profit 1 000 USD (10 USD x 100 pipov). Na druhej strane, ak trh pôjde proti Vám, utŕžite stratu tiež 1 000 USD. Táto kalkulácia Vám pomôže určiť, na ktorej hladine sa nachádza Vaša maximálne akceptovateľná strata a pomôže Vám určiť Stop Loss.

Všeobecné pravidlo hovorí, že by ste nemali riskovať viac ako 5 % svojho kapitálu na jednu pozíciu. Dôvodom na to je, že obchodovanie je založené na pravdepodobnosti a teda by ste mali dať Vašej stratégii obmedzený priestor, aby ste zistili, či máte väčšiu pravdepodobnosť zarábať ako strácať.

Otvoríte jeden lot na EURUSD s hodnotou jedného pipu 10 USD. Dodržíte tiež pravidlo, že nebudete riskovať viac ako 5 % z Vášho kapitálu. Váš celkový kapitál predstavuje 10 000 EUR, takže Vaša maximálna akceptovateľná strata je 500 EUR, čo je v prepočte cca 587 USD.

Ak viete, že hodnota jedného pipu je 10 USD a Vaša maximálna strata je 587 USD, potom vydeľte 587 desiatimi a Váš maximálny Stop Loss je 58,7 pipov.

Riaďte riziko poriadne

Ako bolo ukázané vyššie, ako hodnota pipu, tak veľkosť marže hrajú v tradingu dôležitú úlohu. Zvolenie optimálneho objemu obchodnej pozície je dôležitou súčasťou investovania, pretože správne zvolená veľkosť pozície Vám umožní ďalej obchod jednoduchšie riadiť. Navyše, hodnota pipu a marža hrajú úlohu tiež v risk managemente. Ak je Váš obchod príliš veľký, aj malý pohyb trhu Vás môže zruinovať. To je dôvod, prečo musíte dobre chápať oba. Trading bude pre Vás zodpovednejší a úspešnejší.