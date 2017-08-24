Čas čítania: 2 minute(s)

Výhodou obchodnej kalkulačky je to, že okamžite vymedzí každý aspekt Vašej pozície, čo Vám umožní realizovať informovanejšie rozhodnutia a získať väčšiu kontrolu nad Vašim obchodovaním bez potreby manuálnych výpočtov.

Kalkulačka

Výhodou obchodnej kalkulačky je to, že okamžite vymedzí každý aspekt Vašej pozície, čo Vám umožní realizovať informovanejšie rozhodnutia a získať väčšiu kontrolu nad Vašim obchodovaním bez potreby manuálnych výpočtov.

Potom, čo vyhľadáte požadovaný inštrument v okne Sledovanie trhu, môžete buď dvakrát kliknúť na názov symbolu, alebo kliknúť na tlačidlo „Otvoriť pokyn”.

Po otvorení okna objednávky môžete začať používať obchodnú kalkulačku.

Poďme sa pozrieť na príklad. Povedzme, že chceme otvoriť pozíciu o veľkosti 1 lot na menovom páre EURUSD. Obchodná kalkulačka okamžite vypočíta hodnotu pip pre Vašu pozíciu, čo znamená, že viete, koľko získate alebo stratíte s každým pohybom trhu o pip.

Upozorňujeme, že predložené údaje sa týkajú minulých údajov o výkonnosti, a preto nie sú spoľahlivým indikátorom budúcej výkonnosti. Zdroj: xStation5

Kalkulačka Vám tiež zobrazí informáciu o výške požadovanej marže pre otvorenie pozície, ako aj o spreade – čo je náklad na otvorenie pozície – a tiež o komisii či hodnote denného swapu.

Hodnota stop lossu a take profitu

Na rozdiel od väčšiny obchodných platforiem Vám kalkulačka v xStation 5 umožňuje nastaviť úroveň stop lossu alebo take profitu na základe počtu pipov, peňažnej hodnoty alebo percentuálneho podielu z Vášho aktuálneho zostatku na účte, čo umožňuje rýchlejšiu a lepšiu kontrolu Vašich metód pre riadenie rizík.

Upozorňujeme, že predložené údaje sa týkajú minulých údajov o výkonnosti, a preto nie sú spoľahlivým indikátorom budúcej výkonnosti. Zdroj: xStation5

Ak chcete pridať stop loss alebo take profit, jednoducho zaškrtnite príslušné políčko v kalkulačke. Tá sa potom rozbalí a zobrazia sa príslušné údaje. Následne môžete zadať Vami preferované hodnoty alebo ciele a kalkulačka upraví Vašu pozíciu podľa objemu alebo podľa ceny stop lossu alebo take profitu podľa Vašich preferencií.

Upozorňujeme, že predložené údaje sa týkajú minulých údajov o výkonnosti, a preto nie sú spoľahlivým indikátorom budúcej výkonnosti. Zdroj: xStation5

Vráťme sa k nášmu príkladu s EURUSD a povedzme, že chceme predať 1 lot a zadať stop loss, ktorý sa rovná 3 % z celkového zostatku na účte. Kalkulačka potom určí, akú cenovú úroveň pre stop loss je potrebné nastaviť, koľko je to pipov a aká je to maximálna hodnota straty v peňažnom vyjadrení.

Upozorňujeme, že predložené údaje sa týkajú minulých údajov o výkonnosti, a preto nie sú spoľahlivým indikátorom budúcej výkonnosti. Zdroj: xStation5

Ak by ste chceli stop loss nastaviť radšej ako presnú cenovú úroveň a zároveň nechcete stratiť viac ako 100 EUR, kalkulačka je schopná prispôsobiť Vašu pozíciu podľa objemu. Jednoducho zapnite funkciu „Upraviť objem” a nastavte úroveň stop lossu a maximálnu stratu v EUR. Ako vidíte, kalkulačka xStation 5 automaticky nastaví vhodný objem, v tomto prípade 0,61 lotov.

Upozorňujeme, že predložené údaje sa týkajú minulých údajov o výkonnosti, a preto nie sú spoľahlivým indikátorom budúcej výkonnosti. Zdroj: xStation5

Napokon môžete pridať úroveň take profitu, a to rovnakým spôsobom, čím jednoduchšie určuje a aplikuje pomer rizika a zisku. S xStation 5 je to naozaj jednoduché!