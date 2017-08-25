viac
Štatistika v xStation 5

Jednou z jedinečných funkcií platformy xStation 5 je živá štatistika obchodnej výkonnosti. Táto štatistika sa aktualizuje v reálnom čase a je moderným obchodným denníkom, ktorý Vám môže pomôcť pochopiť, ktoré aspekty Vášho obchodovania sú úspešné a identifikuje oblasti pre zlepšenie.

Jednou z jedinečných funkcií platformy xStation 5 je živá štatistika obchodnej výkonnosti. Táto štatistika sa aktualizuje v reálnom čase a je moderným obchodným denníkom, ktorý Vám môže pomôcť pochopiť, ktoré aspekty Vášho obchodovania sú úspešné a identifikuje oblasti pre zlepšenie.

Tento nástroj nájdete v záložke „Štatistika“ v hornej časti platformy.

Najprv vyberte časový rámec, za ktorý chcete zobraziť štatistiku a potom potvrďte, či chcete zobrazovať údaje vo Vašej základnej mene alebo v pipoch.

Vaša záložka so štatistickými údajmi potom automaticky vygeneruje množstvo informácií o Vašej výkonnosti.

Obsahuje:

  • Váš zisk vygenerovaný za zvolené časové obdobie, čo je v tomto príklade 58 508, 07 EUR.
  • Váš priemerný výsledok za obchod, celkový počet zadaných obchodov a maximálny drawdown. Maximálny drawdown je maximálna strata od vrcholu po najnižší bod portfólia pred dosiahnutím nového maxima. V tomto príklade môžete vidieť, že to bolo mínus 200,03 EUR.
  • Ziskové a stratové obchody, aby ste mohli určiť, aký bol Váš najvyšší zisk a strata vrátane priemeru. Keď analyzujete svoj najvyšší zisk a porovnáte ho s Vašou najväčšou stratou, môžete identifikovať a vyjadriť svoj pomer RRR.
  • Vaše za sebou idúce ziskové a stratové obchody a priemerná dĺžka trvania Vašich obchodov, takže môžete vidieť, ako dlho držíte svoje ziskové a stratové obchody otvorené. Ako vidíte v tomto príklade, tento konkrétny obchodník dosahuje väčší zisk, keď drží obchody na dlhšie obdobie, zatiaľ čo jeho straty sú otvorené kratšiu dobu. Tento nástroj Vám môže pomôcť určiť, čo Vám najlepšie funguje a aký druh obchodníka ste.
  • Úspešnosť všetkých Vašich obchodov – kde môžete zistiť, či ste úspešnejší, ak predávate alebo kupujete. Toto rozdelenie Vám pomôže zistiť, či máte lepšie výsledky v závislosti od smeru Vašich obchodov. V tomto príklade sa obchodníkovi darí na trhu viac, ak vstupuje do krátkych pozícií.

Všetky aspekty našej štatistickej záložky Vám môžu pomôcť lepšie porozumieť oblastiam, ktoré môžete vylepšiť ako obchodník, aby ste mohli dosiahnuť väčšiu úspešnosť.

