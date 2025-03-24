อ่านเพิ่มเติม
เอกสาร

เอกสาร PDF ทั้งหมด

ตรวจสอบเอกสารเกี่ยวกับข้อกำหนดทางเทคนิคของตราสารและหลักทรัพย์ เงื่อนไขการลงทุน ค่าธรรมเนียม และข้อมูลอื่นๆ ที่เกี่ยวข้องกับการลงทุน

Specification Table Organised Market Instruments (OMI)
from 01.09.2025

Specification Table Organised Market Instruments (OMI)
from 30.06.2025

Specification Table
from 24.05.2025

Specification Table
from 24.03.2025

Specification Table Stock CFDs and ETF CFDs
from 01.09.2025

Specification Table Stock CFDs and ETF CFDs
from 09.05.2025

Margin Table
From 09.05.2025

Margin Table
From 24.03.2025

Rollover table
2024

Rollover table
2025

Swap Points/Overnight Financing Table
Does not apply to Islamic accounts

