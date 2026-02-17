ผลประกอบการ BHP, ตลาดทองแดง และการปรับฐานของ KGHM

BHP ได้แสดงให้เห็นอีกครั้งว่ากำลังอยู่ระหว่างการเปลี่ยนแปลงเชิงกลยุทธ์ โดยทองแดงกลายเป็นแหล่งรายได้หลักของบริษัท

ผลประกอบการครึ่งแรกของปีงบประมาณ 2026 สิ้นสุดวันที่ 31 ธันวาคม 2025 แสดงตัวเลขสถิติใหม่: กำไรแตะ 6.2 พันล้านดอลลาร์ เพิ่มขึ้น 22% เมื่อเทียบปีต่อปี ขณะที่ธุรกิจทองแดงสร้าง EBITDA กว่าครึ่งหนึ่งของกลุ่ม รวม 8 พันล้านดอลลาร์ เพิ่มขึ้น 59%

ความสำเร็จนี้สะท้อนถึงทั้งการเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการผลิตในเหมืองหลัก เช่น Escondida และการผนวกรวมกิจการที่ประสบความสำเร็จ เช่น OZ Minerals และโครงการร่วมทุน Vicuna joint venture ท่ามกลางราคาทองแดงโลกที่สูงเป็นประวัติการณ์



Source: xStation5

Additionally, BHP concluded the largest silver streaming agreement in the company’s history with Wheaton Precious Metals, valued at $4.3 billion, allowing it to convert part of its future silver revenues into cash today. This deal is an example of effective asset portfolio management. The proceeds will be used to develop copper and potash projects, as well as to provide shareholder returns, all with minimal risk and without increasing the company’s debt.



Source: xStation5

The outlook for the copper market remains strong, with structural fundamentals continuing to support demand. Key megatrends, including the growth of electric mobility, renewable energy, digital infrastructure, and data centers, continue to drive demand for the metal. At the same time, supply constraints, high production costs, and geopolitical factors keep copper prices elevated, benefiting companies like BHP in generating profits and financing further development investments.

In Poland, the situation is somewhat different. Shares of KGHM Polska Miedź have recently experienced a correction, mainly due to declining global copper prices. In addition to fundamental factors, political and management issues, including changes in the company’s board and the dismissal of the CEO and vice-CEO, have contributed to market volatility. While these factors increase short-term pressure on the stock, they generally do not affect the company’s long-term fundamentals. Despite these temporary disruptions, KGHM remains a stable company.

Source: xStation5

การปรับฐานของหุ้น KGHM ในปัจจุบันสะท้อนถึงแนวโน้มการผันผวนของราคาทองแดงโดยรวม และความผันผวนที่สูงขึ้นซึ่งเกี่ยวข้องกับปัจจัยภายในบริษัท ประวัติศาสตร์ชี้ให้เห็นว่าช่วงปรับราคาถือเป็นส่วนปกติของวัฏจักรสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์ และมักเกิดขึ้นพร้อมกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงของสภาพเศรษฐกิจมหภาค

เมื่อเปรียบเทียบกับผู้เล่นระดับโลกอย่าง BHP จะเห็นชัดว่าการจัดสรรพอร์ตโฟลิโอและความยืดหยุ่นทางการเงินมีความสำคัญมากในช่วงความไม่แน่นอนสูง

ผลประกอบการของ BHP ยืนยันความสำคัญที่เพิ่มขึ้นของธุรกิจทองแดงในโครงสร้างกำไรของกลุ่ม ขณะที่สินทรัพย์อื่น เช่น เงิน และสินทรัพย์อื่น ๆ ถูกใช้เพื่อเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพพอร์ตโฟลิโอและจัดการกระแสเงินสด ในกรณีของ KGHM การปรับฐานที่สังเกตได้สอดคล้องกับความผันผวนของราคาทองแดงโลกและปัจจัยภายในองค์กร

ในภาคสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์ มูลค่าในระยะยาวของบริษัทยังคงขึ้นอยู่กับวัฏจักรของสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์และความสามารถในการสร้างกระแสเงินสดอย่างเสถียร