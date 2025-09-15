BREAKING: EURUSD ticks lower after in line with expectations PCE report
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Inflation Data for December: PCE price index: Actual 0.3%. Forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.1%...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
เพิ่มเติม
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
เพิ่มเติม
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) สำนักงานใหญ่: Houston, Texas Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) เป็นหนึ่งในผู้เล่นสำคัญในตลาดโซลูชันเทคโนโลยีสำหรับองค์กร ก่อตั้งในปี 2015 หลังจากแยกตัวจาก Hewlett-Packard เดิม ทำให้ HPE สามารถมุ่งเน้นไปที่การส่งมอบผลิตภัณฑ์และบริการ IT ขั้นสูงสำหรับ องค์กรขนาดใหญ่และสถาบัน...
เพิ่มเติม
European stocks gain during Friday's session DAX on ATH ahead of US PCE data European stock indices traded higher during Wednesday's...
Chevron Corporation (CVX.US) and Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM.US) released their Q4 2024 earnings reports today, showcasing the industry's resilience...
Gold surges to record highs supported by macro data and weak dollar 💵 Gold surged to a record $2,800 per ounce, marking a 6.70% gain year-to-date. This...
Today, inflation will once again be the central focus for investors. The most important report of the day will be the U.S. PCE report, scheduled for release...
Asia-Pacific indices are trading mostly in positive sentiment. The CH50cash index is gaining 1.50%, while the JP225 index is up 0.30% to 39,650...
Apple has released its financial results for 1Q24/25. The company managed to slightly exceed revenue expectations, although, as feared by the market, data...
On Wall Street, we are seeing a return of broad optimism, with major U.S. indices heading toward the session's close in the green (S&P 500:...
Sanofi (SNY.US) shares are up 4% today despite an EPS miss and lower-than-expected sales of its blockbuster asthma drug, Dupixent. The positive sentiment...
Apple (AAPL.US) will release its earnings for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024/25 today after the market closes. Let’s take a look...
EIA Weekly Natural Gas Change: Value: -321 bcf Forecasts: -313 bcf Previous: -223 bcf The change in inventories turned out to be slightly...
Sector-wide gains return to Wall Street Cargo Therapeutics sell-off due to halted Phase II trial US GDP grew less than expected in Q4 2024 Wall...
The European Central Bank (ECB) has lowered its key interest rates by 25 basis points, in line with markets' expectations. The president of ECB's...
01:30 PM GMT, United States - GDP data: Core PCE Prices (Q4): actual 2.50%; forecast 2.50%; previous 2.20%; GDP Price Index (Q4):...
Deposit rate was lowered to 2.75%, in line with expectations. Previously the deposit rate was at 3.00%. Statement: ECB lowered three key interest...
While natural gas isn't dominating headlines as it did in 2022, when European prices soared past €300 per megawatt-hour, current prices are several...
European stocks gain during Thursday's session DAX on ATH ahead of ECB decision Deutsche Bank results, H&M and Shell in the background European...
The American defense technology company L3Harris (LHX.US) reported Q4 and full-year 2024 results, with annual sales at $21.3 billion, up 10% YoY and...
International Business Machines (IBM.US) has demonstrated strong momentum in its transformation journey, particularly in AI and software services. The...
