US500 and US100 are slightly gaining at the start of the session US2000 is trading lower 10-year bond yields are rising above 4.00%...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) สำนักงานใหญ่: Houston, Texas Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) เป็นหนึ่งในผู้เล่นสำคัญในตลาดโซลูชันเทคโนโลยีสำหรับองค์กร ก่อตั้งในปี 2015 หลังจากแยกตัวจาก Hewlett-Packard เดิม ทำให้ HPE สามารถมุ่งเน้นไปที่การส่งมอบผลิตภัณฑ์และบริการ IT ขั้นสูงสำหรับ องค์กรขนาดใหญ่และสถาบัน...
PepsiCo (PEP.US) is slightly gaining today following the release of its 3Q24 results. The company's results were mostly in line with expectations,...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Balance of Tade Data for August: Imports: actual 342.20B; previous 345.40B; Exports: actual 271.80B;...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the...
European Indices Under Pressure Disappointment with NDRC Conference in China Causes Pullback in Asia Samsung Forecasts Lower Operating Profits for...
Oil is losing nearly 2% today, after 6 days of virtually uninterrupted gains, supported mainly by the escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East....
Cotton futures (COTTON) on ICE are losing more than 1.5% today, which we can justify with a still very strong dollar, and a big pullback in oil and Chinese...
The Hong Kong stock market experienced a dramatic reversal today, with the Hang Seng Index plummeting 10% in its worst single-day performance since the...
Asian markets fell on Tuesday, tracking overnight weakness in Wall Street as strong U.S. job market data fueled expectations of higher interest rates for...
07:00 AM BST, Germany - Industrial Production for August: German Industrial Production: actual 2.9% MoM; forecast 0.8% MoM;...
Most Asian markets fell on Tuesday, tracking overnight weakness in Wall Street as strong U.S. job market data fueled expectations of higher interest...
Gold prices seem to be a bit stuck following a very impressive rally to the all-time highs. On one hand we can see oil prices surging on the geopolitical...
The acquisition would continue a trend of large bids in the mining sector Both companies have confirmed the start of talks on a potential acquisition For...
Wall Street opens lower on Monday Arcadium Lithium plc shares soared 40% following confirmation that Rio Tinto Group has approached the company regarding...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially...
The Q3 2024 earnings season is ahead of us. As is standard, the largest banks and financial institutions will present results first. This week, results...
DAX drops at the start of the week Volatility spikes on Ubisoft shares Adani Group begins talks to buy Heidelberg Materials' Indian cement subsidiary Overall...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese...
