BREAKING: Dallas index for September higher than expected📌
03:30 PM BST, United States - Dallas Fed Mfg Business Index for September: actual -9.0 vs expected; - 10.3; previous...
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
Wall Street opens mixed, with Nasdaq 100 trying not to lose ground EchoStar shares are down 10% following the announcement that it will sell video...
The euro experienced a decline after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde delivered a speech to the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs...
Flash CPI data for September from Germany was released today at 1:00 pm BST. The report was expected to show a continued slowdown in annual CPI and a slight...
Aston Martin shares have plummeted over 25% today, marking their biggest one-day drop in four years. Shares have erased some of the declines but despite...
DAX under pressure, but keeps zones close to ATH The German government is to lower its GDP growth forecast for 2024 to zero. It had previously forecast...
Bank of America has released a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. Bank of America recommends taking a short position on the pair with the...
The EURUSD pair reacted with slight increases to readings of September CPI data from the German states. Although the annual data came out lower than earlier...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments...
MUFG has issued a recommendation on the AUDUSD currency pair. MUFG recommends taking a long position on the AUDUSD pair with the following conditions: Entry...
The new week begins with a continuation of bullish sentiment in China on the back of a broad plan to cut interest rates and implement additional measures...
Asian markets once again bring a spike in market volatility New real estate stimulus measures propel Shanghai indexes up more than 7% Confirmation...
Friday's session on global financial markets ended sharply higher for European indices. In the case of Wall Street, the gains were not...
The People's Bank of China announced today a cut in the reserve requirement ratio for financial institutions and lowered short-term borrowing...
Bitcoin is gaining over 2.00% to reach $66,500. Despite September historically being a weak month for the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin is up more than...
03:00 PM BST, United States - University of Michigan inflation report for September: Michigan 1-Year Inflation Expectations:...
Small-Cap Companies Gain the Most US500 remains above 5800 points The dollar is losing significantly, with the USDIDX dropping below 100 points Bond...
Bristol Myers (BMY.US) shares are up 4% ahead of the week’s final session on Wall Street after the drugmaker won approval from the U.S. Food and...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Inflation Data for August: PCE price index: actual 0.1% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM; PCE...
