GBPUSD - IFR recommendation (25.09.2024)
IFR has issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. IFR recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry:...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
Today's macroeconomic calendar has no events scheduled that could impact global financial markets. The only noteworthy event is the U.S. new home sales...
Indices from the Asia-Pacific region are mostly trading lower. The market in China, after yesterday's gains, is seeing a correction today of...
The Tuesday session in Europe closed with gains: the German DAX gained 0.8%, the French CAC40 added 1.28%, the British FTSE 100 increased by 0.28%,...
Intel (INTC.US) has introduced its next-generation AI solutions, the Xeon 6 CPU and Gaudi 3 AI accelerator, aiming to challenge Nvidia’s (NVDA) dominance...
Indices are experiencing a slight correction at the start of the session. The dollar index is down 0.26%. Yields on 2-year bonds are declining,...
03:00 PM BST, United States - CB Consumer Confidence for September: actual 98.7; forecast 103.9; previous 105.6; 03:00 PM...
Oil: A large cut in US interest rates and stimulus from the People's Bank of China are leading to a revival in the oil market. If the freed-up...
October and November are typically the most volatile months for natural gas prices. 2024 is no different. It is when investors shift their focus from the...
Austen Goolsbee, chair of the US Chicago Federal Reserve, was very dovish yesterday, confirming Powell's stance from the last meeting. Here are Goolsbee...
German DAX breaks new ATH Fashion leads growth in Europe DHL on the wave of the management statement General market situation: Monday's...
The latest economic data from Japan presents a mixed picture, with manufacturing PMI contracting further while services PMI expands. This economic divergence,...
Today 'stimulus' measures announced by PBoC on conference in Beijing are improving sentiments around cyclical-driven assets such as container shipping...
Based on China's Hang Seng China Enterprises Index (HSCEI Index), the CHN.cash contract is gaining nearly 4.4% today supported by comments from a press...
The German IFO Institute released its latest set of sentiment indices today at 9:00 AM BST. Data for August was expected to show a drop in the headline...
Today's session will be dominated by German economic sentiment data, several central bank speeches, and key U.S. housing market indicators. Investors...
Asian stocks rallied on Tuesday, led by Chinese markets, following Beijing's announcement of broad monetary stimulus and property market support...
ช่วงแรกของสัปดาห์ในตลาดหุ้นยุโรปนำมาซึ่งการปรับตัวสูงขึ้นสำหรับดัชนีส่วนใหญ่ DAX ของเยอรมนีปิดเซสชั่นเพิ่มขึ้น 0.58% CAC40 ของฝรั่งเศสเพิ่มขึ้น 0.1%...
Barclays is reinforcing bullish sentiment on Tesla (TSLA.US) stock in Monday trading after the bank said Tesla will report deliveries of 470,000 units...
