⏬USDJPY trades lower ahead of NFP
Key data from the U.S. labor market is ahead, which may increase expectations for more significant interest rate cuts by the Fed, and more importantly,...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
เพิ่มเติม
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
เพิ่มเติม
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
เพิ่มเติม
Key data from the U.S. labor market is ahead, which may increase expectations for more significant interest rate cuts by the Fed, and more importantly,...
One of the biggest US-based chip producers, Broadcom (AVGO.US) loses almost 10% today, after quarterly results (fiscal quarter ended 4 August 2024). Analysts...
German DAX drops 0.55% to end the week Goldman Sachs raised its recommendation for Symrise shares Regulation of the European Union's aviation...
Composed largely of technology companies and susceptible to yen appreciation, the benchmark Nikkei (JAP225) slid more than 1% today, with contracts already...
Indices futures point to a weaker opening in Europe, following weak sessions in the US and Asia Investors await labor market data (NFP) from...
U.S. stock indexes posted another weaker session yesterday after an ADP report indicated that U.S. private companies added the fewest number of jobs...
German Industrial Production YoY: -5.3% (Forecast -3.5%, Previous -3.92%) German Industrial Production MoM: -2.4% (Forecast -0.5%, Previous 1.4%) German...
Thursday's session on European stock markets saw declines in most indices. Weakness in the fashion and luxury goods sector took its toll on sentiment...
US-based communication and satellite company EchoStar (ECHO.US) received a much-needed cash infusion after completing a deal to sell spectrum with...
Wall Street indices failed to rebound after only slightly stronger than expected ISM Services data US30 loses 0.8%, weakening the most among major...
EIA Crude Oil inventories came in: -6.873M vs -0.3M exp. and -0.846M previously Gasoline inventories: 0.848M vs -1.11M exp. and -2.203M...
Brent Crude (OIL) gains almost 2% today as Delegate informed that OPEC+ will postpone previously planned increasing production by 2 months. Now, markets...
EIA natural gas storage report came in 13 bcf vs 28 bcf exp. and 35 bcf previously. NATGAS gains after the reading, which signals higher demand on the...
02:45 PM BST, United States - PMI Data for August: S&P Global Composite PMI: actual 54.6; forecast 54.1; previous 54.3; S&P...
Nautral Gas prices are rising today ahead of US EIA inventories data scheduled at 3:30 PM BST. Markets expect that inventories will drop to 27 bcf vs 34...
Coinbase shares are currently trading at $163, down more than 13% this week, reflecting ongoing volatility in the cryptocurrency market and regulatory...
US jobless claims came in 227k vs 230 exp. and 231k previously Continued jobless claims surprisingly dropped to 1.838M vs 1.867 exp. and 1.868 previously Revised...
GOLD gains today more than 1%, after weaker than expected yesterday JOLTS data, supported by also weak ADP report which showed 99k vs 145k exp. and 122k...
01:15 PM BST, United States - Employment Data for August: ADP Nonfarm Employment Change: actual 99K; forecast 144K; previous...
Shares of high-luxury producers Hermes (RMS.FR) loses as much as 7% today, after Bloomberg reported that slowing demand in China pressured LVMH-owned Tiffany...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม