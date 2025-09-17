Economic calendar: second preliminary Q2 GDP report from the U.S. in focus 🔎
The first part of this week has not featured any significant macroeconomic data, resulting in low volatility in the U.S. stock market. Yesterday's...
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
Indices from the Asia-Pacific region are recording a slightly positive session, except for the Chinese market, which is trading 0.00-0.50% lower....
Nvidia (NVDA.US) shares traded 7% lower after the release of its Q2 2024 (Q2 fiscal 2025) results, giving back nearly 200 billion in capitalization. Revenues...
Nvidia (NVDA.US) shares are trading 4% lower, following the release of its fiscal Q2 2024 (Q2) results. The company's report also set off a downward...
Today, after the Wall Street session, we will see Nvidia's earnings report, the most important company in the AI bull market and the second-largest...
Today, we are observing a strong pullback in the silver market after the metal reached its highest levels in a month earlier this week, briefly surpassing...
03:30 PM BST, United States - EIA Data: Crude Oil Inventories: actual -0.846M; forecast -2.700M; previous -4.649M; EIA Weekly Distillates...
Indices in the US open lower The dollar gains 0.55% 2-year yields fall, while 10-year yields tick higher Midweek, US indices are opening...
Warren Buffett and his Berkshire Hathaway are reducing exposure to Bank of America (BAC.US) shares just ahead of the expected start of the Federal Reserve's...
The main driver of the global tech bull market, Nvidia (NVDA.US) will release its financial results for Q2 2024 (fiscal Q2 2025) after the US session today....
DAX (DE40) contracts gain 0.5%, riding a wave of equity market growth in Europe Varta, Zalando and Mynaric, as well as Hapag-Lloyd lead declines in...
Copper futures (COPPER) are trading down more than 1.5% today and are retreating after an impressive August rebound. China's copper stocks, in June...
British luxury clothes, perfumes and shoes producer Burberry (BRBY.UK) loses 1.5% today as FTSE Russel informed that the company, will probably drop out...
Mixed sentiment in Asia and weakness in China are not putting pressure on indices in Europe. DAX, CAC40 and FTSE contracts gain slightly. Wall Street...
Consumers confidence from France came in 92, in line with 92 exp. but only slightly higher than 91 previously
Yesterday's session on Wall Street was dictated by buyers. The Nasdaq100 gained 0.33%, the S&P 500 gained 0.24%, and the DJIA closed the session...
European stock market indices traded mostly higher today - German DAX gained 0.44%, French CAC40 dropped 0.32%, Dutch AEX added 0.05% and FTSE 100 moved...
The weakness of Bitcoin, despite the significant drops in the dollar index and yields, is putting some pressure on Ethereum, which is down nearly 4.5%...
The index of emerging market currencies from South and Central America is taking a significant hit today, with the Mexican peso leading the declines. The...
