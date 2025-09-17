Economic calendar: Quiet start to a busy week
European indices open little changed Speeches from Fed Waller and ECB Rehn FOMC minutes and Powell's speech later into the week European...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
Newsflow over the weekend as well as during today's Asia-Pacific session has been very light and also no major market moves were expected Indices...
Wall Street indices launched today's cash session little changed, but managed to catch a bid later on and now are trading slightly higher. S&P...
A potentially big week for USD is looming as Fed Chair Powell may use Jackson Hole speech to announce rate cut cycle. Apart from that, traders will be...
ANZ Research issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. ANZ Research recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Wall Street indices trade flat US100 tests 19,600 pts resistance zone Applied Materials drops after fiscal-Q3 earnings Wall Street indices...
University of Michigan flash data for July was released today at 3:00 pm BST. Report was expected to show small improvement in headline Consumer Sentiment...
ANZ Research has released a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. ANZ Research recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following...
Gold is trading higher today, with precious metal catching a bid in the early afternoon and moving to fresh record highs. GOLD is up over 1% on the day...
US housing market data for July was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Data was expected to show small month-over-month declines in building permits and housing...
DAX gains more than 7.5% from August low Weaker sales of Chinese electric cars in Europe support German car manufacturers Bayer gains more than...
Bayer AG (BAYN.DE) shares are up more than 10% today after the company scored a victory in a U.S. appeals court ruling that federal law protects the company...
Treasury bonds (TNOTE), following yesterday's retail sales report, are testing the key level of 113.0000 points. However, with the approaching monetary...
After an intense day yesterday, investors will receive another round of information from the U.S. economy today. The key report will be the release of...
07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - Retail Sales Data for July: Retail Sales: actual 0.5% MoM; forecast 0.6% MoM; previous -0.9% MoM; Retail...
U.S. indices closed yesterday with significant gains, supported by strong retail sales data. The largest rebound was observed on the US2000 index,...
The dollar is posting strong gains U.S. bond yields are rebounding Indexes on Wall Street are rising Today's strong retail sales data has...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Retail Sales Data for July: Retail Sales: actual 1.0% MoM; forecast 0.4% MoM; previous -0.2% MoM; Retail...
Walmart (WMT.US) is gaining over 6.00% in pre-market trading after reporting solid data for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025. Walmart, with 10,500...
