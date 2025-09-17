BREAKING: USD muted after new home sales data miss
US new home sales data for June was released at 3:00 pm BST. Report was expected to show a sales increasing 3.4% MoM, from 619 thousand in May to 641 thousand...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
เพิ่มเติม
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
เพิ่มเติม
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
เพิ่มเติม
Bank of Canada announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 2:45 pm BST. Bank was expected to deliver the second 25 basis point rate cut this...
02:45 PM BST, United States - PMI Data for July: S&P Global Services PMI: actual 56.0; forecast 54.7; previous 55.3; S&P...
Wall Street indices open lower Disappointing earnings from Tesla and Alphabet weigh on market sentiment US100 drops to 1-month low AT&T gains...
European indices stop the upward wave LVMH's results put pressure on companies from the luxury goods sector flatexDEGIRO with better than expected...
Japanese yen caught a bid today, with USDJPY briefly dropping to the lowest level since mid-May 2024. Strengthening of Japanese yen was triggered by Reuters...
LVMH (MC.FR) shares are losing nearly 4% in today's session and are sliding to their lowest levels in six months after disappointing results from the...
Agricultural commodity prices on the Chicago Commodity Exchange (CBOT) have been mostly declining in recent months. Non-commercial investors (large...
UK Composite PMI Flash for July: 52.7 (Forecast 52.6, Previous 52.3) Manufacturing PMI: 51.8 (Forecast 51, Previous 50.9) Services PMI: 52.4 (Forecast...
Eurozone Composite PMI (flash for July) came in 50.1 vs 50.9 exp. and 50.9 previously Services: 51.9 vs 52.9 exp. and 52.8 previously Manufacturing:...
European index contracts point to a lower opening on European stock exchanges The day will be marked by the publication of preliminary PMI data from...
GfK consumer sentiments from Germany (expectations for August) came in -18.4 vs -21 exp. and -21.8 previously
Wall Street sentiment weakened after yesterday's results from Alphabet, Tesla and Visa. Oil inventories (API) also came in well below forecasts,...
Alphabet (GOOGL.US) and Tesla (TSLA.US) reported second-quarter results for the year, after the session closed on Wall Street. Tesla's shares...
The first listings of ETFs on Ethereum are behind us. Trading volume is very high, but we are seeing declines in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin...
Brent Crude oil futures (OIL) are approaching $81 per barrel, losing another 1.5% today. The reasons for this are mainly the higher probability of a successful...
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has approved spot funds for Ethereum, but the market did not react with euphoria after the decision. Although...
Wall Street indexes record limited volatility early in the session. US500 gains 0.16% Powerful 12% sell-off on shares of logistics company UPS (UPS.US)...
General Motors (GM.US) achieved stronger results than expected. The company also raised its forecasts in key aspects of its financial result. In response...
