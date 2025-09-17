BREAKING: Richmond Fed and US existing home sales weaker than expected
US Existing Home Sales came in 3.89M vs 3.99 exp. and 4.11M previously (-5.4% YoY vs -3.04% exp. and -0.7% previously) US median home price for existing...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
Coca-Cola, the famous soft drinks manufacturer, delivered a strong performance in the second quarter of 2024, exceeding expectations on both earnings and...
Spotify Technology (SPOT.US) shares are up 14% before the opening of the session on Wall Street due to the company presenting better-than-expected results...
Oil Oil has been trading under pressure since the beginning of July, despite the beginning of the driving season and decreases in crude oil inventories....
Today, after the US trading session, Tesla (TSLA.US) will present its second quarter results for the year. Given that the company's shares have risen...
Porsche cuts full-year revenue forecast Morgan Stanley strengthens Fresenius shares Overall market situation: Tuesday's session on European...
Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 12:00 pm BST. Meeting was originally scheduled for...
Alphabet (GOOGL.US) is scheduled to report Q2 earnings report today after close of the Wall Street session. It will be the first earnings release from...
Wall Street indices traded higher yesterday, with the move being driven by tech sector. Semiconductor stocks rebounded after last week's sell-off,...
European indices set for slightly higher opening Earnings reports from Alphabet and Tesla after Wall Street close Rate decisions from Turkey and...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading higher, led by tech sector. S&P 500 gained 1.08%, Dow Jones moved 0.32% higher and Nasdaq surged...
Bullish move in the Chinese stock market improved sentiment in the Europe. The PBoC rate cut supported a nearly 2% rebound in Hang Seng futures. After...
The maker of the iconic Barbie brand Mattel (MAT.US) is gaining nearly 17% today after news of a potential acquisition bid. Reuters reports that private...
US cybersecurity company SentinelOne (S.US) is gaining nearly 7% today, while CrowdStrike (CRWD.US) shares are trading nearly 13% ahead today, deepening...
In today's session, futures are pricing in the risk of a cocoa bean shortage, knocking the price up nearly 7%. Ghana, the second-largest cocoa...
According to Friday WSJ reports, Elliot Management activist hedge fund took a significant stake in Starbucks (SBUX.US) business, and is now in talks with...
Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (US100) are gaining nearly 1.2%. Technology stocks post gains on wave of semiconductor sector rebound Nvidia (NVDA.US) gains...
US natural gas prices (NATGAS) jumped at the beginning of a new week as weather forecasts point to a heatwave arriving in the United States in the coming...
Bitcoin rose above $67,000 on the wave of Trump's growing chances of winning the election, in the US; Joe Biden's withdrawal from the...
