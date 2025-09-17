GBPUSD - recommendation from IFR (22.07.2024)
IFR issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. IFR recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
European indices gain at the start of the week Varta is considering two debt restructuring proposals that would eliminate current shareholders Ryanair...
A new week has begun, and it is the week many Wall Street investors have been waiting for. Traders will be offered first reports from US Big Tech companies...
Investors' attention is turning to two, major topics today. First, investors are reacting to Biden's decision to drop out of the Democratic Party...
Futures point to a higher opening in Europe's first cash session this week Biden resigned to run for US presidential election Empty calendar...
Over the weekend, investors reacted to Biden's decision to drop out of the Democratic Party nomination for President of the United States. Anonymous...
The trading session on European markets was mostly weak. The DAX lost 1%, with the FTSE and CAC40 around 0.6-0.7%. Losers included airline Lufthansa...
Today, we had a rollover of the WTI crude oil futures contract. The loss is 4%, but only 1.5% is real movement on the price, and the rest is a futures...
An announcement is expected in the near future that Joe Biden is to be the official Democratic Party candidate in the US presidential election. Meanwhile,...
Bitcoin price is soaring today almost 4% despite weaker sentiments on Wall Street and US-dollar rising almost 0.15% with 5 basic points higher 10-year...
U.S. indexes lose slightly; US30 records deepest retreat, near 0.5% Medical robot and software provider Intuitive Surgical (ISRG.US) gains 7.5% on...
Wheat futures on Chicago Board of Trade are soaring today by almost 3.6% amid higher international demand and prolonged oversold conditions. Wheat futures...
Today session is historical, which is related to the global failure of many IT systems due to problems with products from companies such as Microsoft and...
Canadian retail sales report for May was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show monthly declines in headline as well as core retail...
A software update from Nasdaq-listed cybersecurity giant, CrowdStrike (CRWD.US) possible caused global IT systems outage and some chaos in financial and...
DAX deepens declines Global IT problems weigh on European companies PPI data remains in line with expectations Sartorius lowers expectations...
Shares of Netflix (NFLX.US) are losing 0.5% before the opening of the Wall Street session, following the release of its Q2 2024 results. Although the results...
Ethereum has rebounded over 21% from its local low established in early July. The positive sentiment around the second-largest project is supported by...
