US OPEN: Russell 2000 leads gains on Wall Street 📈
Wall Street gains in early Tuesday session Russell 2000 leads US gains BofA, Morgan Stanley and United Health Group earnings in the background Wall...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
Morgan Stanley (MS.US) released Q2 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session. Bank's shares launched today's trading with an...
Bank of America (BAC.US) is up nearly 2% in pre-open market trading following the release of 2Q24 data. Despite the decline in profits, the bank showed...
Inflation CPI in Canada (June): 2.7% YoY vs 2.7% exp, and 2.9% previously (-0.1% MoM vs exp. 0.1% MoM and 0.6% previously) Canadian Core CPI MoM Actual...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Retail Sales Data for June: Retail Sales: actual 0.0% MoM; forecast -0.3% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM; Retail...
Gold Gold jumped following last week's CPI data and, should today's gains hold until the end of the day, it may record the highest close...
DAX continues declines ZEW index data show deteriorating sentiment Sentiment around U.S. data spooks investors in Europe Hugo...
US retail sales report for June is a key macro release of the day. Report will be released at 1:30 pm BST and is expected to show a decline in headline...
Bitcoin is down today by up to 2.50%, once again testing the $63,000 level after the defunct exchange Mt. Gox made another BTC transfer worth $2.84 billion. Sentiment...
10:00 AM BST, Germany - German ZEW Current Conditions for July: Current Conditions actual -68.9; forecast -74.3; previous...
The Japanese yen is once again one of the weakest G10 currencies today due to investors' lack of faith in the currency's sustained strengthening...
US Retail Sales June Inflation Report from Canada Today's macro calendar is relatively light for European market investors. However, in the...
Indices from Asia and the Pacific are experiencing a mixed session despite a growth session on Wall Street. Chinese indices are losing between 0.40-0.50%,...
The new week on the markets started on an optimistic note. US stock indices are recording moderate gains, with noticeable strength among smaller...
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, speaking at the Economic Club of Washington, highlighted that the economy has performed well over the past couple...
Blackrock reported results for 2Q24, which overall were both better in all key figures than the previous year and solidified positive trends continuing...
US2000 futures on the Russell 2000 index, representing small-cap companies from the USA, are gaining 2.00% today, breaking above the significant 2200-point...
Indices on Wall Street open higher The dollar rises after the attempt on Trump over the weekend Bond yields gain Smaller companies gain the most The...
01:30 PM BST, United States - NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for July: actual -6.60; forecast -5.50; previous -6.00; Source:...
