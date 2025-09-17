Daily summary: Wall Street at fresh records, Powell offers no surprises
First day of semi-annual testimonies from Fed Chair Powell turned out largely to be a non-event. Text of the speech included some hawkish lines that...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
เพิ่มเติม
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
เพิ่มเติม
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
เพิ่มเติม
First day of semi-annual testimonies from Fed Chair Powell turned out largely to be a non-event. Text of the speech included some hawkish lines that...
Rally on the coffee market was resumed after a sideways move that took place in June. COFFEE is up 7% and trades at the highest level since mid-February...
IFR issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. IFR recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
Fed Chair Powell appeared before US Senate Banking Committee at 3:00 pm BST today for the first day of his semi-annual testimonies. Text of his speech...
Wall Street indices open mixed Markets await Powell's testimony Helen of Troy plunges 30% after cutting forecasts Wall Street indices launched...
Credit Agricole has issued a recommendation on the EURGBP currency pair. Credit Agricole recommends taking a long position on the EURGBP pair under...
American semiconductor giant, Intel (INTC.US) was one of the weakest semiconductor stocks during last months. Also, its revenues and earnings trends are...
DAX with a slight correction Germany's largest industrial workers' union calls for 7% wage increase Adidas records largest drop in...
NATGAS regained some ground yesterday after a dynamic wave of declines that saw nine straight sessions of declines. From a technical point of view, gas...
Political Uncertainty Used as a Pretext to Sell the CAC 40 As we indicated yesterday, the CAC 40 was heading for a temporary relief... before a reversal...
Futures point to slightly higher opening of European cash session The main macro event of the day will be Powell's interim testimony before government...
Yesterday's session in US markets saw moderate gains in most stock indices. The Nasdaq gained 0.27%, the S&P500 added 0.1% and the Russell 2000...
European stock indexes are digesting the French election results today. The New Popular Front (a left-wing party) won 182 seats, Ensemble (President...
Boeing has decided to plead guilty to a criminal fraud charge in connection with the accidents of two 737 Max planes that led to the deaths of 346 people....
Wheat futures retreated nearly 4% today, although the sell-off at one point reached nearly 5%. After a crop-friendly June, weather forecasts suggest warmer...
Wall Street indexes are posting moderate gains today. US30 gains nearly 0.4% Morgan Stanley's recommendation on TSMC (TSM.US) and J.P. Morgan's...
Shipping stocks, such as Israel ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM.US), German Hapag-Lloyd (HLAG.DE) and Danish AP Moeller-Maersk (MAERSKA.DK) are falling today...
Bitcoin gains slightly to $57k, and opens the week with a slight increase, after last week's declines Chainlink, Filecoin and Cardano gain in...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม