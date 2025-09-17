BREAKING: ISM manufacturing lower than expected; ISM prices much lower 🔎
02:45 PM BST, United States - PMI Data for Jun: S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI: actual 51.6; forecast 51.7; previous 51.3; 03:00...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
เพิ่มเติม
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
เพิ่มเติม
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
เพิ่มเติม
02:45 PM BST, United States - PMI Data for Jun: S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI: actual 51.6; forecast 51.7; previous 51.3; 03:00...
US100 and US500 slightly gain at the start of the cash session The dollar retreats, losing ground to EUR and GBP 10-year bond yields rise dynamically...
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA.US) released its third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Wednesday after the market closed. The report was worse than expected,...
THE CAC 40 SHYLY BOUNCES AS FRENCH ELECTION UNCERTAINTY EASES European indices experienced a significant boost this morning following the results of...
01:00 PM BST, Germany - Inflation Data for Jun: German HICP: actual 0.2% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM; German HICP: actual 2.5% YoY;...
European indices gain after French Exit Poll results Moving forward, attention will focus on CPI data from Germany and ISM PMI from the US Banking...
Eurozone HCOB Manufacturing PMI Jun F: 45.8 (est 45.6; prev 45.6) German HCOB Manufacturing PMI Jun F: 43.5 (est 43.4; prev 43.4) French HCOB Manufacturing...
Spanish HCOB Manufacturing PMI Jun: 52.3 (est 52.9; prev 54.0) Key findings: Production and new orders rise again, but at slower rates. Correspondingly,...
According to Exit Poll estimates, the far-right Marine Le Pen has won the first round of France's parliamentary elections. However, expectations as...
Futures point to sharply higher opening of European cash session Euro gains after Exit Poll results of first round of French parliamentary elections Investors...
The most important event of the weekend was the first round of the French parliamentary elections. According to the Exit Poll results, Le Pen's...
Wall Street launched today's trading slightly higher, with S&P 500 and Nasdaq climbing to intraday record highs following a deceleration in...
South African rand is making strong gains against major currencies like USD, EUR or JPY today. USDZAR drops around 1% on the day, following a post on X...
The week ahead will see releases of a number of top-tier macro reports. Traders will be offered jobs data from US and Canada as well as minutes from FOMC,...
Estee Lauder (EL.US) is trading over 5% lower and is one of the worst performing S&P 500 members. Company is pulling back after CEO of L'Oreal,...
Revised University of Michigan data for June was released today at 3:00 pm BST. As this was the second release for June, report was not expected to show...
Wall Street indices open slightly higher US headline and core PCE inflation slows to 2.6% YoY in May US2000 outperforms other Wall Street indices...
US monthly data pack for May, including PCE inflation data, was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show a slowdown in headline and core...
As early as Sunday, the French will go to the polls to cast their votes in the first round of parliamentary elections. Uncertainty is reaching its limits...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม