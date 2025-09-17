Daily summary: Nvidia rebounds by 5.6% lifting sentiments across the Nasdaq
The session on the Old Continent today proceeded in a weak mood. The DAX lost almost 0.8%, the CAC40 recorded 0.6% declines, and the British FTSE retreated...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
เพิ่มเติม
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
เพิ่มเติม
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
เพิ่มเติม
The session on the Old Continent today proceeded in a weak mood. The DAX lost almost 0.8%, the CAC40 recorded 0.6% declines, and the British FTSE retreated...
Shares of US cruise tourist company Carnival (CCL.US) gains almost 9% today as the company reported adjusted earnings of $0.11 per share vs $0.31...
Lisa Cook from the US Federal Reserve commented today US economy and inflation. Cook expects a bumpy path for US inflation in the short term but believes...
Morgan Stanley issued the recommendation for the pair AUDCAD. Morgan Stanley recommends long position on the AUDCAD pair with the following parameters: Entry...
Wall Street resists declines, although weakness is evident among retailers and oil and gas companies Nvidia (NVDA.US) gains almost 3.5% and supports...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence came in 100.4 vs 100 exp. and 102 previously According to Conference Board, average 12-month US consumers...
Cocoa has been losing heavily since the beginning of this week, extending the declines that began on June 14. Today there was a near test of the $7,000...
Canadian CPI for May came in 2.9% YoY vs 2.6% exp. and 2.7% previously Monthly inflation data came in 0.6% vs 0.3% exp. and 0.5% previously Canadian...
Shares of famous Danish weight-drug loss producer Novo Nordisk (NOVOB.DK) are reaching now all-time highs above 1000 DKK as Wegovy weight-loss...
Europe under pressure from yesterday's AI sector sell-off Canadian CPI data in focus Airbus cuts full-year earnings forecasts Overall market...
Shares in Europe's largest aerospace-industrial conglomerate Airbus (AIR.FR) are trading down 12% today, as the company lowered its financial forecast...
Oil Crude oil remains at high levels at the start of the new week, which is also the final week of this quarter. However, the price is slightly below...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for USDJPY currency pair. Credit Agricole recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with following...
USDCAD could be one of the FX pairs that may experience some elevated volatility today. This is because there is Canadian CPI report for May scheduled...
The French political scene was jolted by an unexpected turn of events the same evening the European elections took place, on June 9. Not because the radical...
European indices set for lower opening Conference Board consumer confidence index for June Canadian CPI inflation report for May European index...
Wall Street indices traded mixed yesterday - S&P 500 dropped 0.31%, Nasdaq slumped 1.07%, Dow Jones gained 0.67% and small-cap Russell 2000 added...
US indices retreat towards the end of the session erasing some of the early session gains. The US500 is trading flat at 5530 points, while at the...
It's shaping up to be a very busy week for the US logistics sector. FedEx will show its results tomorrow, and UPS has announced its planned sale of...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม