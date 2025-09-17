BREAKING: US jobless claims slightly higher📊Weak housing starts and Philly Fed data
US jobless claims came in 238k vs 235k exp. and 242k previously (Continued jobless claims came in 1810k vs 1828k exp. and 1820k previously) US Housing...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
เพิ่มเติม
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
เพิ่มเติม
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
เพิ่มเติม
After today rollover, US futures on WHEAT declines, because commodity traders track very high US harvest progress suggesting higher supply. Also, two big...
DAX gains during Thursday's session Evotec benefits from takeover possibility rumours Central bank decisions in the background Overall...
The Bank of England holds rates at 5.25% in line with market expectations. The decision wasn't unanimous, with 7 central bankers voting for holding...
Broadcom trades at all-time highs Strong fiscal-Q2 earnings release triggered another upward impulse on the stock Biggest single-day jump since...
Bank of England is scheduled to announce its next monetary policy decision at 12:00 pm BST today. Bank is not expected to cut rates, but the importance...
The Norwegian krone is gaining in value following Norges Bank's decision to keep interest rates unchanged at 4.5%. The bank communicated that interest...
- Switzerland, SNB decision. Actual: 1.25%. Forecast: 1.25%. Previously: 1.5%. SNB SEES 2024 INFLATION AT 1.3% (PREVIOUS FORECAST WAS...
Futures indicate a higher opening of the session in Europe Investors' attention turns to the decisions of the SNB, BoE and Norges Bank A...
German PPI YoY actual -2.2% (forecast -2%, previous -3.3%) German PPI MoM actual 0% (forecast 0.1%, previous 0.2%) In May 2024, lower energy prices...
Thursday's session in Asia-Pacific markets is proceeding in a mixed mood. Japan's Nikkei is currently gaining close to 0.25%, the Hang Seng...
Wall Street was closed today due to US holiday and stock cash session was not held. Lack of US traders led to a lower liquidity and overall calmer afternoon...
Swiss National Bank is scheduled to announce its next monetary policy decision tomorrow at 8:30 am BST. Markets are positioning for another rate cut, after...
Crude oil continues its rebound, although today's increase is limited to about 0.5% for both WTI and Brent. In the latter case, we are dealing with...
Chilean peso is gaining today, with the move being triggered by release of a quarterly monetary policy report by Chile's central bank. To be more precise,...
Nvidia has become the largest company listed on Wall Street, and thus also the most valuable company in the world. It took it only 96 days to grow from...
PALLADIUM has been struggling as of late, dropping below the $900 per ounce area and reaching the lowest level since mid-February 2024. Precious metal...
AI companies are anticipated to drive significant returns in the short-term (6-12 months), despite potential inflationary pressures in the near-term...
DAX loses slightly during Wednesday's session Attention turned to SMA Solar shares losing 28% Jefferies raises outlook for GEA Group Overall...
