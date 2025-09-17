Nvidia again beats market expectations and reports record results📊
Nvidia beat market expectations for another consecutive quarter. In addition to outperforming expectations on all of its most significant financials, the...
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
The FOMC Minutes presented set a moderate but nonetheless hawkish tone in the stock markets. Comments suggesting uncertainty about the scale of the...
The publication of the FOMC Minutes did not cause undue volatility in the markets. The benchmark US100 retreated slightly, and the dollar appreciated after...
The transcript of the latest FOMC meeting has just been released. The Fed bankers communicated the need to keep rates at higher levels for a longer period...
NATGAS is adding close to 5% today on the back of a weather forecast update, which indicates that we will face significantly warmer-than-expected temperatures...
Today's release of the FOMC minutes from the US central bank's May 1 meeting has a chance to raise volatility on the dollar and equity markets...
United States - EIA Data:; Crude Oil Inventories: forecast Actual: 1.820M. Forecast -2.400M; previous -2.508M; Gasoline Inventories:...
US Existing Home Sales Apr: 4.14M (est 4.23M; prev R 4.22M) - Existing Home Sales (M/M): -1.9% (est 0.8%; prev R -3.7%) - Median Home Price For Existing...
The U.S. dollar gains ahead of the release of the FOMC minutes (7 PM BST), and indexes post small gains ahead of Nvidia results (NVDA.US, after the...
The shares of Target Corp (TGT.US), the US large format retail giant, are losing nearly 7.9% before the opening of the Wall Street session, following the...
DAX is down 0.30% at the time of publication Potential Chinese tariffs remain on the table Lagarde from the ECB takes a dovish stance European...
The price of cocoa remains above the critical support level of $7,000 per ton. However, since the peak at $11,500, the correction has exceeded 30%, theoretically...
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) kept interest rates unchanged at 5.50% today. The statement was relatively more hawkish than before, causing a sharp...
07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - Inflation Data for April: CPI: actual 0.3% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.6% MoM; CPI: actual...
The key event for today is the release of the minutes from the Fed's last meeting in May. Apart from this event, investors should also pay attention...
Asian and Pacific indices are experiencing a mixed session. The Japanese Nikkei 225 index is down 0.60%, while the Australian S&P/ASX200 is trading...
US indices are trading near yesterday's close as investors await Nvidia's earnings report, which is due out tomorrow. Nvidia is down over 1%...
The market is not pricing in any interest rate change from the RBNZ at tomorrow's meeting, during the Asian session. In fact, the market is not pricing...
Nvidia (NVDA.US) is the second-largest company on Wall Street but certainly the most closely watched and fastest-growing of all, U.S. 'large caps',...
