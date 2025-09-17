GBPUSD drops to 4-month lows
GBPUSD is taking a hit today, dropping to the lowest level in almost 5 months! The move is driven by continued strength in the USD, which is benefitting...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
เพิ่มเติม
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
เพิ่มเติม
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
เพิ่มเติม
GBPUSD is taking a hit today, dropping to the lowest level in almost 5 months! The move is driven by continued strength in the USD, which is benefitting...
Wheat futures, on the Chicago exchange, are holding near $550 per bushel, despite the unfavorable for bull's, yesterday highlights from USDA report....
GOLD futures increased to $2400 level despite strength of US dollar but after reaching significant psychologically level, it erases some gains. Source:...
The Eurodollar is trading down very sharply today, losing another 0.4%. The dominance of the USD seems unquestionable at the moment, and a number of different...
7:45 AM - Final inflation readings from France HICP y/y: 2.4% vs 2.4% forecast and 2.4% in the first reading (2.3% CPI after seasonal adjustment) HICP...
Futures on DAX and FTSE point to higher opening in Europe UK data stronger than forecasts, final German inflation unchanged Attention shifts...
March CPI from Sweden came in 4.1% vs 4.4% exp and 4.5% previously Reading on monthly basis showed also slowing CPI growth 0.1% vs 0.4% exp. and 0.2%...
UK Manufacturing production MoM: 1.2% vs 0.1% exp. and 0% previously Industrial production MoM: 1.4% vs 0.6% exp. and 0.5% previously (1.1% MoM vs...
Yesterday's session on Wall Street was driven by major technology companies, which contributed to a 1.65% rise in the Nasdaq 100, with continued...
Wall Street indices traded higher today, erasing part of yesterday's post-CPI sell-off. S&P 500 gains 0.6%, Nasdaq rallies 1.2% and small-cap...
CarMax (KMX.US) is one of the worst performing Wall Street stock today. Share price of the US used car dealer plunges by double-digits today, following...
IFR issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. IFR recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
EURUSD continues pullback triggered by yesterday's higher-than-expected US CPI reading for March. The pair is down 0.3% on the day and trades at the...
Rivian Automotive (RIVN.US), US electric vehicle manufacturer, is taking a hit today. Stock is plunging over 6% and drops below the $10 per share mark...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) issued an official, weekly report on US natural gas inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to...
Wall Street indices open higher US2000 attempts to break back above 2,050 pts Fastenal drops 5% after Q1 2024 earnings Wall Street indices...
Industrial production, especially in energy-intensive industries, remains low, but is expected to recover in the coming quarters. Tension in the labor...
John Williams, president of the New York branch of the Federal Reserve, commented today on the US economy and monetary policy. Williams forecasts interest...
Wall Street earnings season for Q1 2024 begins this week. Traders will be offered the first reports from major US financial companies on Friday this week,...
US PPI inflation report for March was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show an acceleration in the headline as well as core producers'...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม