ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
As expected by the market, the ECB decided to keep all 3 key interest rates unchanged. In the first seconds after the publication, the euro drops against...
DE40 drops ahead of ECB decision Dollar climbs further after hawkish CPI reading Gerresheimer releases its Q1 results General market situation: The...
Yesterday we were surprised by the publication of high inflation from the United States, where high oil prices and a still-strong consumer are boosting...
In the FX market, the Japanese yen invariably tries to catch the investors' attention. Yesterday's CPI report from the US indicated clearly higher...
Futures point to a mixed opening to today's session in Europe The ECB decision and the PPI report from the US will be the most important readings...
Asian stocks came under pressure today, as worse-than-expected CPI data from the US implies a later start to the rate cut cycle. Australia's ASX...
Wall Street indices trade lower today after a slump triggered by hawkish US inflation data. S&P 500 and Nasdaq drop 1%, Dow Jones trades 1.2% lower...
Release of FOMC minutes can be described as slightly hawkish. While it was noted that central bankers see a dovish pivot as likely appropriate some time...
FOMC minutes from March 2024 meeting were released today at 7:00 pm BST. Below are key highlights from the document. Participants generally noted...
Oil prices jumped following a Bloomberg reports on potential the Middle East escalation. According to media reports, United States see a retaliatory missile...
One key macro events of the day - release of US CPI inflation report for March - is already behind us, but there is another one looming large. Minutes...
US dollar is the best performing G10 currency today. While USD has been trading rather mixed compared to other major currencies in the first half of the...
US CPI inflation report for March was released at 1:30 pm BST today. Report surprised the market with higher-than-expected values for both core and headline...
US Department of Energy (DOE) released an official weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show an increase in...
Bank of Canada announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 2:45 pm BST. Bank was expected to keep rates unchanged, with the main interest rate...
Wall Street opens lower after hot CPI report US30 drops below lower limit of short-term range Delta Air Lines gains after Q1 earnings releases Wall...
A higher-than-expected US CPI report for March triggered a big reaction in the markets. This was another hawkish surprise in a row, with monthly headline...
