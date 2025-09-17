BREAKING: EUR gains after beat in ZEW data
German ZEW economic research institute release a new set of its economic sentiment indices at 10:00 am GMT today. Data for March was expected to show an...
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...
While markets' attention was mostly on Bank of Japan during the Asia-Pacific session, it was not the only central bank that announced a decision today....
The Bank of the Japan increased its key interest rate from -0.1% to a range of 0%-0.1% as wages have increased after higher than expected consumer prices...
The macroeconomic calendar today was quite interesting. However, most of the significant events took place in the first part of the day, including the...
Indices in the Asia-Pacific region are experiencing a mixed session on the second day of the week. Indices in Japan, Australia, and Singapore are...
The new week begins mixed on Wall Street. On one hand, stock indices are gaining momentum driven by technology companies and the Nvidia GTC conference....
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is reportedly planning to end its yield curve control and purchases of risk assets, including Japanese stock exchange-traded funds...
Goldman Sachs has issued a recommendation for the EURCAD currency pair. Goldman Sachs advises taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
According to informed sources reached by Bloomberg News, Apple (AAPL.US) is in talks regarding the integration of Google's (GOOGL.US) flagship AI model,...
Starting from Friday, March 22, Tesla (TSLA.US) will increase the prices of Model Y cars in Europe and from April 1 in the USA. Prices in the USA will...
U.S. indexes open up as much as 1.00% higher. Technology companies are again the leaders in growth. Apple and Alphabet about potential AI Gemini...
While there are a number of central bank rate decision scheduled for this week, it seems that Bank of Japan decision tomorrow during the Asia-Pacific session...
During the last week, the euro ended up losing some strength against the U.S dollar. However, at this moment, the price is testing an important technical...
European indices trade higher DE40 remains near all-time highs Thyssenkrupp jumps on Bloomberg report Major European stock market indices trade...
CPI inflation data for February from euro area was released today at 10:00 am GMT. As this was a revision to an already-released flash release, no major...
US natural gas prices (NATGAS) launched new week's trading with a bullish price gap and continued to gain during the Asia-Pacific session. The move...
European indices open slightly higher Final CPI data from euro area Rate decisions from Fed, BoJ and others this week European indices launched...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded higher at the beginning of a new week - Nikkei rallied 2.5%, S&P/ASX 200 added 0.1%, Kospi moved 0.7% higher and...
Wall Street indices traded lower today, with tech sector leading sell-off. S&P 500 and Dow Jones drop 0.5%, while Nasdaq trades 0.8% lower. Small-cap...
