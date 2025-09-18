Nvidia - is it time for a tactical pullback? Or waiting for the key GTC conference?
Nvidia is the clear leader in the hardware vendor segment in the development of artificial intelligence and cloud. GPU card market share exceeds 80% The...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...
เพิ่มเติม
น้ำมัน ความอ่อนค่าต่อเนื่องของดอลลาร์สหรัฐฯ ซึ่งได้รับแรงหนุนจากความคาดหวังเรื่องการลดอัตราดอกเบี้ย กำลังช่วยสนับสนุนการฟื้นตัวของราคาน้ำมันและสินค้าโภคภัณฑ์อื่น ๆ ที่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการเคลื่อนไหวของดอลลาร์ บรรยากาศตลาดยังคงระมัดระวังท่ามกลางข่าวลือเกี่ยวกับการคว่ำบาตรรองต่อรัสเซีย ซึ่งสร้างความกังวลเกี่ยวกับการลดลงของอุปทานโลกที่อาจเกิดขึ้น...
เพิ่มเติม
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...
เพิ่มเติม
HSBC has issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. HSBC recommends taking a long position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
03:30 PM GMT, United States - EIA Data: Crude Oil Inventories: Actual: -1.5400M; forecast 0.900M; previous 1.367M; Gasoline Inventories:...
Wall Street slightly drops early in Wednesday's session Wells Fargo recommendation bears Tesla shares more than 2.5% lower ZIM Integrated...
After almost two years of languishing on the US stock market, we lived to see an IPO that the whole world, not just the financial world, is talking about....
European indices trade higher on Wednesday DE40 tests 18,000 pts area Zalando surges 14% on 2023 results and strong guidance European stock...
Industrial production in eurozone fall down -6.7% YoY vs -3% exp. and 1.2% growth previously On monthly basis industrial production came in -3.2%...
The Chinese stock market is experiencing a notable rebound in recent weeks. After a period of struggle, key benchmarks like the Hang Seng Tech Index and...
Today's macroeconomic calendar is fairly light in terms of publications. There are no scheduled events that could impact the global market. In the...
08:00 AM GMT, United Kingdom - GDP data for January: Monthly GDP 3M/3M Change: actual -0.1%; forecast -0.1%; previous -0.3%; GDP:...
Indices from Asia and the Pacific are mostly doing well. The Korean KOSPI gains 0.50%, the Australian S&P/ASX 200 is trading 0.10% higher, and...
US CPI inflation came in higher than expectations at 3.2% y/y and core inflation at 3.8% y/y. Core inflation is up 0.4% m/m, for the second month in...
Bitcoin's fall near $70,000 has caused a pullback among most altcoins, but so far the level is defended, and Microstrategy (MSTR.US) shares are resisting...
Shares of Chicago-based agriculture and nutrition giant Archer Daniels Midland (ADM.US) are gaining nearly 5% today, as the company announced that it has...
Oracle has announced its fiscal third-quarter results for 2024, which exceeded analysts' expectations. The company is among the beneficiaries of the...
US100 gains more than 0.5%; higher-than-forecast inflation didn't spoil sentiment on indexes Large-cap contracts and AI demand drive Oracle (ORCL.US)...
Oil is now at higher levels than just a few hours ago, even despite Putin's recent statements to Interfax news agency. Putin indicated that he supports...
The CPI report surprised with slightly higher readings than expected. Core inflation rose for the second consecutive month by 0.4% m/m against expectations...
ANZ Research has issued a recommendation for the CHFJPY currency pair. ANZ Research recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following...
