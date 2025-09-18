Top stock reports to watch this week (26.02.2024)
Wall Street earnings season for Q4 2023 is slowly coming to an end. Majority of large US companies have already reported results and the remaining earnings...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...
DE40 traded flat in Monday's session; arms sector performs well Rheinmetall (RHM.DE) shares gain ahead of scheduled speech by German Defense Minister...
Bitcoin has been trading above $50,000 for quite some time from where it has a hard time paving the way around $60,000, but the broader crypto market is...
The euro has managed to recover against the US dollar since it hit the support zone marked by 1.072. However, the upward movement later slowed down after...
Futures market signal weaker sentiment on the European session Mixed Friday's session on Wall Street, weaker Chinese indices New home...
Wall Street ended the Friday session in mixed sentiments, with Nasdaq falling 0.37% and flat closed in S&P 500. The "Magnificent Seven"...
Wall Street indices extend gains, although their scale is much smaller than yesterday. S&P 500 gains 0.2% and tests 5,100 pts area. Dow Jones adds...
EURCHF has been trading in a downtrend for some time already. Taking a look at the pair at D1 interval, we can see that the ongoing upward correction has...
Solid earnings report from Nvidia helped revive stock market rally this week, allowing S&P 500 to climb to fresh record highs. The next week looks...
Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI.US) is one of the best performing Wall Street stocks today. Share price rallies almost 60% after US life science company reported...
HSBC issued a recommendation for the EURJPY currency pair. HSBC recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry (market):...
Wall Street indices open higher S&P 500 futures break above 5,100 pts Earnings from Block, Warner Bros Discovery, Carvana and Booking Holdings Wall...
Exactly two years ago, on February 24, 2022, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. After two years of war, the current situation in the east...
European markets make slight gains at the end of the week Profit-taking on Allianz shares after earnings release Revision of GDP data for Germany...
Recent readings from the Eurozone remain very weak against the backdrop of data from the U.S. economy, with communications indicating that both central...
Proclaimed as the most significant revolution of the 21st century, artificial intelligence is at the heart of contemporary debates from a scientific, ethical,...
11 AM GMT, Ifo Index (Germany) Expectations: 84,1 vs 84 exp. and 83.5 previously Current situation: 86,9 vs 86.8 exp. and 87 previously Business...
European stock market opens slightly lower Ifo data from Germany are the most important macro reading, scheduled today Light calendar of macro...
