Germany final GDP in line with expectations
Germany (final) GDP for Q4 2023 came in -0.4% YoY, in line with expectations and previous data GDP reading (seasonally adjusted) came in -0.2% vs...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เพิ่มเติม
เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...
เพิ่มเติม
Germany (final) GDP for Q4 2023 came in -0.4% YoY, in line with expectations and previous data GDP reading (seasonally adjusted) came in -0.2% vs...
Yesterday's session on Wall Street ran to the end in a great sentiment. The Nasdaq100 gained 3.01%,and Nvidia shares rose 16.5% (shares are 1.7%...
Nvidia reported solid earnings for fiscal-Q4 triggering an almost 15% surge in its shares. Company reported better-than-expected sales and earnings,...
IFR issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. IFR recommends taking a long position on AUDUSD at the following levels: Entry (market):...
Wall Street indices are rallying with S&P 500 reaching a fresh all-time high. Tech sector is the best performer with Nasdaq rallying over 2.5%. Nvidia...
US stock market indices are rallying today with market sentiment being supported by solid earnings report released by Nvidia yesterday after close of the...
US Department of Energy (DOE) released a weekly report on US oil inventories at 4:00 pm GMT. Report was delayed by a day from usual Wednesday schedule...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) issued a weekly report on US natural gas inventories Analysts were expecting a 59 billion cubic feet drop...
Wall Street indices rally after Nvidia earnings US100 tests upper limit of bearish channel Royal Caribbean jumps after boost full-year guidance Wall...
US flash PMI indices for February were released today at 2:45 pm GMT. Market was expecting a small deterioration in manufacturing and services sectors....
US weekly jobless claims report and Canadian retail sales print for December were released at 1:30 pm GMT today. US report showed a lower-than-expected...
European markets make clear gains during Thursday's session DAX on new ATH after higher Nvidia results Mercedes-Benz shares gain after financial...
Walmart reported fiscal-Q4 earnings on Tuesday Results were better all across the board Outlook for fiscal-Q1 and fiscal-2025 in-line with expectations Walmart...
At 12:00 pm GMT, the ECB's Minutes of the last interest rate meeting were published. Here are the most important comments contained in the document: March...
Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) decided to keep its main interest rate, the one-week repo rate, unchanged at 45.00% at a meeting today. This...
Japan's Nikkei 225 (JAP225 contract) is gaining more than 2% in today's session, breaking above historic ATH recorded in 1989. Japan's economic...
We are after the publication of key PMI index data from France and Germany. The data from France surprised on the upside, but still the indices remain...
European futures indicate a higher opening for the stock market session on the Old Continent. The Nikkei 225 has reached new ATH PMI data and ECB...
Sentiments in the Asia-Pacific markets today were characterized by bullish enthusiasm. Japan, in particular, performed well, with the Nikkei 225 index...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม