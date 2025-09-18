OIL pulls back from important resistance
Oil is trading lower today, with Brent (OIL) dropping 1.3% and WTI (OIL.WTI) pulling back 1.5% at press time. While there were no notable news from the...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...
Shares of Nano-X Imaging (NNOX.US), US medical imagining technology company, are slumping 25% today, erasing a big part of last week's gain. Shares...
NZDUSD has been trading in a bearish price channel recently. While the pair managed to break above it in mid-December 2023 and even reach a textbook target...
Wall Street indices open lower US30 tries to climb back above 23.6% retracement Home Depot drops after fiscal-Q4 earnings Intel and Globalfoundries...
Rally on the cryptocurrency markets has slowed down recently, but is not stopping. Bitcoin climbed above last week's highs and tested the $53,000 area...
Canadian CPI inflation data for January was released today at 1:30 pm GMT. Report was expected to show a further deceleration in consumer price growth,...
European markets gain slightly during Tuesday's session Fresenius Medical publishes quarterly results Bayer cuts its dividend by 95% Overall...
Oil Citi indicates in its report that oil may rise to around $100 per barrel due to geopolitical factors Citi also points to the potential deepening...
Retail giant Walmart released its fiscal year 2024 Q4 financial results, exceeding analyst expectations and prompting the company to raise its full-year...
There was something for everyone in Barclays earnings report this morning: the Q4 earnings report, a strategy update and a share buyback announcement....
The minutes of the latest meeting of the Central Bank of Australia (RBA) were published today. On the last meeting, the RBA decided to leave the...
Today's macro calendar is quite light and lacks publications that could significantly impact volatility in global markets. However, despite this, larger...
Wall Street indices remained closed yesterday due to the holiday, officially known as Washington's Birthday or Presidents' Day. Due...
The first session of this week in international stock markets is marked by stagnation. A sparse macroeconomic data publication calendar and a bank...
According to the latest CFTC data, investors' positioning in short-selling transactions has increased, which today is driving silver prices down by...
The EUR/USD entered a sell-off on Tuesday, following the publication of CPI data in the USA. However, the price eventually stabilized and is currently...
Prices for carbon emissions (EMISS) dropped below €55 per tonne, and December contract is trading at an almost 6% discount. Prices dropped almost...
European indices trade lower DE40 pulls back to 17,100 pts area Rheinmetall gains on joint venture with Ukraine European stock market indices...
