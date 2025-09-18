Chart of the day - GOLD (05.02.2024)
Gold, as well as other precious metals, are trading lower today. Fed Chair Powell repeated his suggestions during a weekend interview that the March meeting...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...
Eurozone Countries PMI Data for January: Spain Services PMI: actual 52.1; forecast 52.2; previous 51.5; Italy Services PMI: actual 51.2; forecast...
European indices open little changed Services PMI revisions, US ISM Earnings from McDonald's, Caterpillar and Palantir European indices...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed during the first trading session of a new week - Nikkei gained 0.6%, S&P/ASX 200 dropped 1%, Kospi moved...
- Sentiment in European markets allowed major benchmarks to end the week in slightly better moods. Frankfurt's DAX gained nearly 0.35% intraday, the...
Futures on the main index of Brazilian equities (BRAComp) are one of the weakest indices today, with declines of nearly 1.1%. The index has already lost...
This week's final trading session on Wall Street was dominated by the reaction to Meta Platforms' (META.US) quarterly results, which lifted the...
FOMC meeting this week turned out to be surprisingly hawkish as Fed Chair Powell strongly hinted that a rate cut as soon as March is not the base case...
Wall Street in mixed mood after NFP report US2000 at an important support zone Apple, Amazon and Meta results in focus Wall Street indices...
Final sentiment index by Michigan 79 vs 78.9 in first reading and 78.8 previously Current conditions: 81.9 vs 83.5 in the first reading and 83.3...
We are after a very strong report from the US labour market. NFP falls above 300k and the previous report is revised above this level as well. While it...
NFP report for January was a key macro report of the day and was released at 1:30 pm GMT. Report was expected another month of robust jobs growth as well...
US oil giants Exxon Mobil (XOM.US) and Chevron (CVX.US) reported their financial results for Q4 2023. Overall, the companies' revenue-level results...
European indices trade higher DE40 climb back above 17,000 Earnings from Mercedes Benz and E.ON European stock market indices trade higher...
Market expectations suggest that investors will be offered a strong NFP report for January later today, following solid data released for December. December's...
Oil took a hit yesterday in the evening on media reports saying that Israel has agreed to a Gaza ceasefire proposal. However, those reports were quickly...
European indices open higher Meta Platforms and Amazon surprise positively with earnings NFP report for January in the spotlight European indices...
Wall Street indices gained yesterday, erasing the majority of post-FOMC losses. S&P 500 gained 1.25%, Dow Jones moved 0.97% higher, Nasdaq added...
Earnings per share: $2.18 (vs. $2.11 expected) Revenue: $119.58 billion (vs. $117.97 billion expected) - strong beat iPhone: $69.70...
