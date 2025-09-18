Economic calendar: Fed's preferred indicator, core PCE expected to drop to 3.0% YoY 🔔
In today's economic calendar, the only and most important event of the day will be the publication of the PCE inflation report in the USA at 1:30 PM...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เพิ่มเติม
เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...
เพิ่มเติม
In today's economic calendar, the only and most important event of the day will be the publication of the PCE inflation report in the USA at 1:30 PM...
Indices in the Asia-Pacific region are experiencing a minor correction. The Japanese Nikkei 225 is down 1.35%, the Australian S&P ASX 200 loses...
U.S. GDP came in stronger than expected with growth of 3.3% at an annualized rate for Q4 2023, with deflator at 1.5% and PCE Core inflation at 2.0%....
US natural gas EIA inventories report came in-326 bcf vs -318 bcf exp. and -154 bcf previously
Technology giant Intel (INTC.US) will report Q4 2023 results, today, after the Wall Street session. The industry expects that processor sales may be past...
International Business Machines (IBM) reported strong fourth-quarter earnings, beating analyst expectations on both the top and bottom lines. The company...
Kansas City Fed Index came in -9 vs -3 exp. and -1 previously (Manufacturing Kansas Fed: -17 vs -4 exp.). It's another weak reading from US, regional...
Wall Street gains after strong GDP data and higher jobless claims reading. US500 gains 0.3% Nearly 12% gains on IBM (IBM.US) shares, the company...
After ECB hold both interest and deposit rates unchanged at 4.5 and 4% respectively, chair Christine Lagarde starts press conference. ECB Lagarde The...
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Employment Data: Initial Jobless Claims: actual 214K; forecast 200K; previous 189K; Jobless Claims...
US GDP QoQ Advance: 3.3% vs 2% exp. 4.9% previously US GDP Price Index: 1.5% vs 2.2% exp. vs 3.6% previously US GDP Deflator: 1.5% vs 3.3% previously US...
The European Central Bank has decided to maintain interest rates at 4.5%, in line with analysts' expectations. Current: 4.5%; forecast: 4.50%;...
Tesla's shares (TSLA.US) are down by as much as 8% before the opening of the session on Wall Street, following unclear forecasts for 2024 that failed...
Before the European Central Bank (ECB) decision, European stock markets, particularly Germany's DAX, experienced a slight decline. The ECB's...
EURUSD is up slightly ahead of the first ECB decision of the year. Of course, it is almost 100% certain that the bank will decide to keep interest rates...
As expected, the CBRT decided to raise interest rates to 45% from the previous level of 42.5%. The bank added in a statement after the decision that interest...
Norges Bank's Monetary Policy and Financial Stability Committee has decided to maintain the policy rate at 4.5%, with expectations to keep it at this...
09:00 AM GMT, Germany - German Ifo Business Climate Index for January: Climate Index: actual 85.2; forecast 86.7; previous...
ECB Interest Rate Decision Durable Goods Orders and PCE Inflation from the USA Q4 2023 GDP from the USA Today's calendar includes several...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม