Morning Wrap (25.01.2024)
Indices in the Asia-Pacific region note a moderate session. The Japanese Nikkei 225 is unchanged, the Australian S&P ASX 200 gains 0.45%, and...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...
Wall Street indices extend their gains for the fifth consecutive day. The US500 is up 0.50% to 4920 points, and the US100 is up 1.10% to 17750 points. The...
Today, after the session on Wall Street, we will learn the results of the largest American electric car manufacturer, Tesla (TSLA.US). Investors' attention...
03:30 PM GMT, United States - EIA Data: Crude Oil Inventories: actual -9.233M; forecast -2.150M; previous -2.492M; EIA Refinery...
US main indices gain at session start Donald Trump approaches Republican presidential nomination US indices are gaining at the start of the session,...
02:45 PM GMT, United States - PMI Data for January: S&P Global Composite PMI: actual 52.3; previous 50.9; S&P Global...
02:45 PM GMT, Canada - BoC Interest Rate Decision for December: actual 5.00%; forecast 5.00%; previous 5.00%;
Geopolitical events around the world have sparked concerns about gas prices, recalling 2022 when Europe worried about relying on Russian gas supplies....
European markets gain during Wednesday's trading session PBoC announcements support valuations of luxury goods companies SAP gains on wave of...
Netflix (NFLX.US) already has nearly 261 million streaming subscriptions and added 13 million new users, in the last quarter of 2023. In doing so, it beat...
UK Flash PMIs (Jan) Manufacturing: 47.3 vs. Exp. 46.7 (Prev. 46.2) Services: 53.8 vs. Exp. 53.2 (Prev. 53.4) Composite: 52.5 vs. Exp. 52.2...
Flash PMIs readings surprised, with values higher for industry and worse for the services sector. The commentary on the reports indicates that France is...
The PBoC Governor today announced his intention to cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) by 50 basis points on 5 February, reinforcing optimism in the...
The rebound in the Chinese indices has continued today, with China's CHN.Cash currently gaining nearly 2% on an intraday basis. The increases are mainly...
Equities in the APAC region traded in mixed sentiment, similar to the US during yesterday's session. Chinese indices mostly gained, while Japan's...
Netflix Finishes 2023 with Strong Growth Netflix announced its fourth-quarter 2023 financial results, which were strongly positive, looking at key metrics...
Strong rebound in Chinese equities (indices up as much as 3-4%) following news that state-controlled companies are to use up to US$300bn of foreign...
We are seeing a very interesting situation on US100. After the strong rise that was associated with TSMC and then Nvidia, attention now shifts to Fed action...
