DE40: DAX pare losses after lower US PCE reading
DE40 pare losses after lower US PCE reading Nike guidance weighs on Puma and Adidas shares Morgan Stanley increases stake in MorphoSys General...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...
US, data package for November. PCE inflation. Currently: 2.6% y/y. Expected: 2.8% y/y. Previous: 3.0% y/y Core PCE inflation. Current: 3.2% y/y....
Combination of Swiss franc strength and US dollar weakness has been fuelling a strong sell-off on USDCHF market since the start of Q4 2023. As US inflation...
The final pre-Christmas session on the global financial markets has been calm so far. Trading ranges are narrow as investors are looking forward to a long,...
Chinese gaming stocks slumped today, pushing Hang Seng almost 1.8% lower during the final pre-Christmas session. Sell-off was triggered after new regulation...
British pound caught a bid this morning after UK retail sales data for November came in much above expectations. Beat in retail sales seemed to offset...
European indices open little changed US PCE inflation seen decelerating in November Canadian GDP report for October due at 1:30 pm GMT European...
UK GDP report for Q3 2023 as well as UK retail sales data for November was released today at 7:00 am GMT. Attention was mostly on retail sales, as GDP...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading higher, even in spite of a downward revision to US Q3 GDP data S&P 500 gained 1.03%, Dow...
Wall Street indices are recovering some losses after yesterday's weak cash session. The US500 is up 0.30% and is trading around 4770 points....
Carnival Corporation (CCL.US) reported a significant improvement in its fourth-quarter earnings, surpassing expectations with a loss of 7 cents per share,...
US, gas inventory change. Currently: - 87 bcf. Expected change: -80 bcf. Previous: -55 bcf NATGAS prices reacted with a slight increase shortly...
On Thursday, US stock index futures indicated a likely recovery for Wall Street after experiencing its most significant drop since late September the day...
FedEx slumped over 12% on Tuesday Plunge was triggered by disappointing fiscal-Q2 2024 earnings release Company missed revenue and profit expectations Express...
Canadian retail sales data for October was released at 1:30 pm GMT today. Report was expected to show monthly increase in headline, as well as core retail...
GDP QoQ Final Actual 4.9% (Forecast 5.2%, Previous 5.2%) GDP Price Index Actual 3.6% (Forecast 3.6%, Previous 3.6%) In the third quarter of 2023,...
Crude prices have had a strong run over the past few sessions, jumping over 10% off the intraday lows reached on December 13, 2023. An attempt was made...
Euphoria on European markets fades Despite low volumes, individual benchmarks lost ground ECB gives green light to Commerzbank's dividend payment General...
Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) announced the final monetary policy decision of 2023 today at 11:00 am GMT. Market was expecting a 250 basis...
