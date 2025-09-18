Morning Wrap (14.12.2023)
Indices continue to rise a day after the Fed's decision, with good market sentiment extending into the next day. The increases in US500...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เพิ่มเติม
เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...
เพิ่มเติม
Indices continue to rise a day after the Fed's decision, with good market sentiment extending into the next day. The increases in US500...
Wall Street indices gain after the FOMC decision. US500 and US100 rise between 0.60-0.70%, breaking above this year's highs. Powell's...
Markets are interpreting the Fed's speech as dovish. We are observing capital flow to risky assets along with a weakening of the dollar. US500 and...
As expected, the Federal Reserve decided to keep interest rates in the range of 5.25-5.5%. Immediately after the decision was published, the EURUSD pair...
Just as expected, the Fed left interest rates unchanged at 5.25-5.5% on the last meeting in this year. In the first reaction, US dollar loses slightly...
Shares of Etsy (ETSY.US) are losing nearly 7% in today's session due to planned layoffs of about 11% of all employees (225 workers). The company adds...
EIA's weekly oil inventories report: Distillate Inventories Actual 1.494M (Forecast -0.193M, Previous 1.267M) Crude Oil Inventories Actual...
US500 remains at 23-month highs ahead of the Fed decision USD Dollar holds off significant movements Pfizer warns that company revenues may decline...
Monetary policy announcement from US central bank is a key market event of the day, and the week as well. FOMC is scheduled to announce rate decision at...
US PPI inflation report for November was released today at 1:30 pm GMT. Report was expected to show a deceleration in headline as well as core producers'...
German DE30 gains slightly ahead of FOMC decision UBS raises recommendation for BASF Fraport publishes Frankfurt airport transport data General...
US dollar is one of the best performing G10 currency today. US dollar index (USDIDX) is up 0.2% on the day and is trying to climb back above 104.00 mark....
European indices open little changed FOMC rate decision in the spotlight US PPI report for November, weekly DOE oil report European stock market...
UK GDP report as well as industrial production data for October was released today at 7:00 am GMT. Data was expected to show a small, monthly GDP contraction....
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading mostly higher - S&P 500 jumped 0.46%, Dow Jones moved 0.48% higher while Nasdaq surged 0.70%....
Today's inflation reading from the U.S. was in the market's spotlight before the scheduled tomorrow Fed decision and Jerome Powell...
After today's US inflation reading, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen shared some rather dovish comments with the market. The dollar is trading down...
During Tuesday's session, we can observe the continuation of declines in the oil market. Despite the fact that the end of last week, as well as yesterday's...
Wall Street erases early loses and gains slightly, 45 minutes after US session opening US inflation readings almost came in line with expectations Nasdaq...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม