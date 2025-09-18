BREAKING: CPI in Spain in line with expectations
CPI inflation data and retail sales from Spain: Spanish CPI YoY Flash Actual 3.5% (Forecast 3.5%, Previous 2.6%) Spanish CPI MoM Flash Actual 0.2%...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...
Futures in Europe indicate a higher cash session opening Inflation and retail sales data from Spain Inflation from Germany, final GDP data from...
Asia-Pacific markets are mostly trading lower, with the Australian S&P/ASX 200 being the sole gainer with only a 0.1% increase. On the other...
Significant concerns regarding U.S. oil reserves are causing a sharp rise in oil prices. Brent and WTI both gain over 3% today, due to further cuts...
Neel Kashkari, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, expressed uncertainty about whether the central bank has finished its rate hikes,...
The opening on Wall Street indicated a potential rebound after several days of increased selling pressure. However, the first few hours of trading verified...
Crude oil has been one of the main factors contributing to the problem of uncontrollable inflation worldwide. When Russia attacked Ukraine, uncertainty...
EIA report fo the last week: EIA Crude Oil Inventories Actual -2.169M (Forecast -0.9M, Previous -2.135M) EIA Crude Cushing Inventories Actual -0.943M...
Gold as well as other precious metals are having another bad day. While the scale of declines is not as big as it was for example yesterday, declines can...
Wall Street Opens Higher Mid-Week The recent sell-off has resulted in significant oversold conditions Costco (COST.US) Declines Despite Surpassing...
IFR issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. IFR recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
US durable goods orders report for August was released today at 1:30 pm BST. As this was flash release, report was watched closely by market participants....
Germany and Poland to introduce controls at their borders - Politico Volkswagen sees a decline in demand for EVs Overall market situation: Stock...
GOLD quotations continue the dynamic downward momentum initiated earlier this week. Bullion, for that matter, is responding directly to declines in the...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for EURJPY currency pair. Credit Agricole recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Derivatives point to slightly higher opening of today's cash session in Europe Better industrial sector profit data improved sentiment in...
U.S. indices ended Tuesday's session sharply lower, extending the wave of declines seen since the beginning of the week. All major Wall Street benchmarks...
Wall Street indices are trading lower with major US stock market benchmarks trading around 1.0-1.5% lower at press time. Yields continue to...
Shares of Amazon (AMZN.US) are trading almost 3% lower today. Apart from an overall downbeat moods on the global markets, Amazon stock is reacting to the...
