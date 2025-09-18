US500 at 3-month lows❗
Tuesday marks another day of US dollar strengthening with the greenback being the best performing G10 currency at press time. While US yields are a touch...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...
Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. RBC recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
A number of reports from the United States was released at 3:00 pm BST today. Conference Board was the most closely watched one and was expected to show...
Wall Street opens lower US500 makes another attempt at 4,350 pts support Coty drops after share sale announcement Wall Street indices launched...
Shares in the world's largest uranium ore producer, Kazakhstan's Kazatomprom (KAP.UK), are up nearly 6% today. Second-quarter results beat analysts'...
DAX below key support zone Fashion stocks extend sell-offs General market situation: Tuesday's session on European markets brings...
3D Systems Corporation (DDD.US) operates in the crossroads of industrial manufacturing and cutting-edge technology, positioning itself for substantial...
Oil: Brent crude oil is scoring a second consecutive week of a stronger pullback. The area tested is around $90, which coincides with the 100-week...
Tesla (TSLA.US) and other European automakers that import from China into the EU will be part of an investigation into whether the electric vehicle industry...
Investor sentiment in the US stock market began to seriously weaken in the second half of the third quarter of the year. Some sort of echo of the Fed's...
Weak sentiment in Asian session, Chinese indices lead declines European indices open lower as US 10yr treasuries yields hit new,16 year high Conference...
Yesterday's session on Wall Street closed with modest gains. The U.S. dollar climbed to new historic highs along with 10yr bond yields at 4,54%...
Rising yields were a theme of the day with 10-year US yield climbing above 4.50% to reach the highest level since 2007. German yields climbed above...
Rising yields are the main theme in the markets today. Sell-off on the bond market that has been observed throughout September has pushed 10-year US yields...
IFR issued a recommendation for AUDUSD currency pair. IFR recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market): 0.6420 Take...
The EURUSD f/x rate has been experiencing declines over last weeks and is currently trading as low as 1.0594, losing more than 0,4% Meanwhile, central...
Dallas Fed manufacturing index reading for September was the only US reading scheduled for today, in an otherwise empty calendar. Report was expected to...
European stock market indices started a new week on the back foot. Declines can be spotted all across the Old Continent with majority of blue chips indices...
Wall Street indices open lower US100 tested support at 23.6% retracement Movie studios gain on deal with writers Wall Street indices launched...
