Daily summary: Good data from China, markets fall through Triple Witching' Day
1) Today we learned a very good macro data from the Chinese economy. Industrial production increased by 4.5% y/y (expected: 3.9% y/y; previous: 3.7% y/y)....
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...
China has been trying for months to stimulate economic growth after failing to open up to the world earlier this year following months of covid restrictions....
The upcoming week will be full of macroeconomic publications and events! On the top of that other crucial central banks like Fed, BoE, SNB and BoJ will...
The second part of today's session on international financial markets brings a deterioration in sentiment among investors, who, shortly after the start...
Wall Street loses at the start of this week's final session UAW begins strikes at three Ford (F.US), Stellantis (STLA.US)and General Motors...
US Uni Of Mich Sentiment Sep P: 67.7 (est 69.0; prev 69.5) - Current Conditions Sep P: 69.8 (est 74.8; prev 75.7) - Expectations Sep P: 66.3 (est...
US Industrial Production (M/M) Aug: 0.4% (est 0.1%; prev 1.0%) - US Capacity Utilisation Aug: 79.7% (est 79.3%; prev 79.3%) - US Manufacturing (SIC)...
Fashion, industrial and automotive companies post the biggest gains Overall market situation: Friday's session on European markets brings...
As we will learn a number of macro data from the US economy today and today we have 'Freaky Friday' so elevated volatility among Wall Street indices...
The publicly-traded hemoderivatives company Grifols (GRF.ES) from the spanish market index Ibex35 (SPA35) has achieved a historic victory in the European...
Important macro data in China turned out better than expected Markets await industrial production readings, Michigan index and inflation expectations...
Yesterday's session on Wall Street ended with gains. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 gained more than 0.8%, while the Dow Jones was the strongest performer,...
The ECB raised interest rates by 25 bps, but signaled the end of the hiking cycle, which supports the rebound in the stock market. Lagarde was also...
Arm trading has started at 54.5 with the IPO price at 54.1. The stock rose almost to $62 and currently is trading a little below $60. We encourage you...
Working gas in storage change came at 57 bcf which was more than expected 51 bcf and much more than 33 bcf increase last week. Working gas in storage was...
The stock market debut of Arm Holdings (ARM.US) is reverberating through the financial press and is once again electrifying the artificial intelligence...
The ECB raised interest rates but signaled the end of the hiking cycle, which supports the rebound in the stock market The end of increases from the...
We looked very closely to the data and projections. The ECB came to a conclusion to hike further, although there were some members that would have preferred...
EURUSD is down considerably below 1.07 and DE30 us above 15700 points at the start of the press conference, as the ECB in a statement signalled the end...
