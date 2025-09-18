BREAKING: Strong macro data from US, lower claims reading. EURUSD declines to 1,067
US macro data reading (13:30 BST) US Jobless Claims 220 k vs 225 k exp. and 216 k previously US Continued jobless claims: 1,688 mln vs 1,6925...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เวลา 19:00 น. BST ธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) จะประกาศการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับอัตราดอกเบี้ย หลังจากหลายสัปดาห์ที่ตลาดได้คาดการณ์ตรงกันว่าจะมีการปรับลด 0.25% (25 จุดพื้นฐาน) — ซึ่งถือเป็นครั้งแรกนับตั้งแต่การลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งก่อนจาก 4.75% เหลือ 4.50% ในเดือนธันวาคม 2024 ขณะเดียวกัน การเก็งกำไรเกี่ยวกับการ “ลดแรง”...
Deposit rate: 4.0% (consensus: 3.75%; previously: 3,75%). The market was pricing around a 60% probability of a hike. Other key rates were also raised by...
DE30 in zone of key 2023 minima Investors await ECB decision with uncertainty Metals and mining sector leads gains in today's session Overall...
Commodity companies on European stock exchanges are doing better, and gains in China accelerated after the People's Bank of China's decision to...
German car companies are deepening declines today after yesterday's comments from Ursula von der Leyen, who confirmed that the EU will launch an investigation...
People Bank of China says RRR cut effective rate since tomorrow China cuts reserve requirement ratio by 0,25 PPT In the first reaction after...
Close call The European Central Bank's decision on interest rates is a close call. Inflation remains high, but on the other hand, the European economy...
Today's ECB decision, which will be announced at 13:15 BST, will be in the spotlight of global markets and has a good chance to drive volatility on...
The main macro event today is the European Central Bank decision Claims, PPI inflation and retail sales in the US will be published moments after Indexes...
Yesterday's session ended with modest gains on Wall Street, with stronger supply running in the second half. The Nasdaq gained 0.38%, the S&P...
- The macro event of the day was undoubtedly the U.S. CPI inflation reading, which, despite the higher indication, does not seem to have changed investors'...
Chinese electric car manufacturers today are performing poorly and recording declines as the EU looks to halt imports of cheaper cars from China, fearing...
Shares of Detroit-based automotive companies General Motors (GM.US) and Ford (F.US), as well as Italian conglomerate Stellantis (STLAM.IT), some of whose...
US CPI inflation came in above market expectations. The headline reading came in at 3.7% y/y against expectations of 3.6% y/y. Monthly we had a reading...
USA - weekly EIA inventory report: Crude oil stocks: Actual: +3.95 mb; expected -1.6 mb; previously -6.31 mb Gasoline stocks: Actual:...
The market is pricing in a near 95% probability of interest rates being held at next Wednesday's meeting High fuel prices force airlines to lower...
USA - inflation report for August: CPI headline annual: Actual: 3.7% y/y. Expected 3.6% y/y; previously 3.2% y/y CPI headline monthly: Actual:...
Investors await U.S. CPI reading with uncertainty TeamViewer will reduce scope of partnership with Manchester United Birkenstock filed for...
Will a high inflation reading mislead the market ahead of the Fed decision? Report at 2:30 PM The US CPI inflation report for August will be published...
