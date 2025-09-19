Germany consumer sentiments - lower GfK reading!
German consumer sentiment data came in weaker than expectations and lower than the previous reading: Sentiment by GfK: -25.5 vs. -24.5 expectations...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เพิ่มเติม
German consumer sentiment data came in weaker than expectations and lower than the previous reading: Sentiment by GfK: -25.5 vs. -24.5 expectations...
Despite profit-taking pressure in the middle of yesterday's US session, Wall Street indexes closed higher. The S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq...
The rise in Chinese indexes today has boosted the sentiment of the global stock market. After declaring support for the real estate market and reducing...
Market sentiment in China improved significantly after Beijing authorities announced on Friday that they would support the real estate market. On Sunday,...
The global uranium market is on the edge of a potentially unprecedented expansion, driven by the mounting demand for nuclear power as a solution to climate...
The sentiment of the cryptocurrency market remains mixed, with Bitcoin once again halting dips below $26,000. The still quite strong dollar index is putting...
Fed Dallas manufacturing Index for August: Actual -17.2; expected -18, previously -20 Commentary about the report: Chemical manufacturing...
Wall Street opened slightly higher ahead of labor market data later this week 3M has agreed to pay more to resolve lawsuits The Jackson Hole event...
The EUR/USD pair has been at the center of attention since last week. Investors were expecting that Powell's statements at the Jackson Hole’s...
European indices trade higher DE30 failed to break above 15,800 pts resistance Rheinmetall gains after comments from finance minister European...
EURUSD has been on the rise over the past hour or so, with gains accelerating over the past half an hour. This comes after comments delivered by ECB member...
US natural gas prices (NATGAS) launched a new week's trading with a bullish price gap. NATGAS currently trades around 2% higher on the day. An uptick...
Chinese equities were outperformers during today's Asia-Pacific session and there was a good reason behind this outperformance. A number of measures...
European indices set for higher opening Speeches from Fed and ECB members US NFP report and flash CPI from Europe later this week Futures markets...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded higher today. Nikkei gains 1.6%, S&P/ASX 200 added 0.6%, Kospi jumped 0.7% and Nifty 50 traded 0.3% higher....
European indices completely erased their gains from the initial part of the session due to weakening investor sentiment on Wall Street. DAX and CAC40...
The Federal Reserve members' stances are generally hawkish, emphasizing a cautious approach to inflation control and economic stability. Here is a...
Jerome Powell spoke at the Jackson Hole Symposium Data from the University of Michigan Higher recommendations for Netflix (NFLX.US), better results...
The Eurodollar is trading near a 0.7% sell-off today and testing an upward trend line after Powell's hawkish speech in Jackson Hole. Today's data...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม