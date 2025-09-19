Economic calendar: ECB rate decision, US Q2 GDP report
European indices set for higher opening ECB expected to deliver 25 bp rate hike Flash Q2 GDP report from the United States European...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เพิ่มเติม
European indices set for higher opening ECB expected to deliver 25 bp rate hike Flash Q2 GDP report from the United States European...
Wall Street traded mixed yesterday, following Fed decision. S&P 500 traded flat, Nasdaq dropped 0.1%, Dow Jones moved 0.2% higher and Russell...
FOMC delivered a 25 basis point rate hike, in-line with expectations. Rates were increased to 5.25-5.50% range - the highest level since early-2001! Powell...
US central bank decided to deliver a 25 basis point rate hike, putting Fed funds rate in the 5.25-5.50% range. This is the highest level of rates in the...
Fed delivered a 25 basis point rate hike as expected. Statement did not bear any major changes - the US central bank will continue to monitor and assess...
FOMC announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 7:00 pm BST. As widely expected, the US central bank decided to deliver a 25 basis point rate...
Boeing (BA.US) is rallying 7% today after reporting results for Q2 2023 ahead of the Wall Street session today. Company reported an unexpected positive...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for USDCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) released an official weekly report on US oil inventories at 3:30 pm BST. Market expectation pointed to decline...
Coca-Cola (KO.US) beat Wall Street's revenue and profit expectations and, like Pepsico, raised its full-year outlook. The company conveyed that it...
US new home sales data for June was released at 3:00 pm BST today. Report was expected to show a 725k, following 763k in May. However, actual reading turned...
Wall Street indices open mixed ahead of Fed decision FOMC almost certain to deliver 25 bp rat hike US100 with potential inverse head...
Shares of the iconic engine builder used primarily in aviation Rolls-Royce (RR.UK) are gaining 17% today as the company conveyed that it expects first-half...
It is worth noting that there was a situation in which WTI oil broke through the important 200-session average. Let's analyse a situation where such...
Microsoft (MSFT.US) traded 3% lower yesterday in the after-market session following the release of fiscal-Q4 2023 earnings (calendar Q2 2023). Results...
Uncertainty around central bank decisions and LVMH (MC.FR) results wears European markets down DAX descends to weekly lows Deutsche...
Social media giant Meta Plaforms (META.US, formerly Facebook) will report Q2 results after today's Wall Street session. Considering that the company's...
Visa Inc., the global payment processor, reported a modest increase in its fiscal Q3 2023 net income of $4.16 billion, with adjusted earnings surpassing...
World's most important central banks will announce their monetary policy decisions this week and Fed will be the first one to do so this evening! US...
Yesterday after the end of the European session, global luxury goods leader Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (MC.FR) reported its Q2 results for this year,...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม