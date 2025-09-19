Economic calendar: A key day for the earnings season!
European indices futures point to slightly lower session opening Quarterly results of companies in the spotlight for investor Unilever...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
07:00 PM BST, สหรัฐฯ – การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยและการตัดสินใจล่าสุดของ Fed อัตราดอกเบี้ยเป้าหมาย (Fed Funds Rate) เดือนธันวาคม: 4.25% (คาด 4.25%, ก่อนหน้า 4.50%) Fed ปรับลดช่วงเป้าหมายลง 25 bps เป็น 4.00–4.25% โดยระบุเหตุผลว่าการเติบโตชะลอตัว การจ้างงานช้าลง อัตราว่างงานเพิ่มขึ้นเล็กน้อย...
เพิ่มเติม
European indices futures point to slightly lower session opening Quarterly results of companies in the spotlight for investor Unilever...
Yesterday's trading session on Wall Street marked the 11th consecutive positive close for the Dow Jones index. The Asia-Pacific...
In Europe, investor sentiment was undermined by incoming PMI data from Europe, which indicated a marked decline in business sentiment on the Old...
OPEC+ production and export cuts and slowing US oil production growth could play a role for valuations in the second half of the year. US PMI data released...
According to comments by Ukraine's agriculture minister Solskyi, Russia is trying to hinder Ukraine's wheat exports by alternative routes to the...
The cryptocurrency market is seeing increased volatility in the latter part of today's session, with BITCOIN breaking below the psychological barrier...
Wall Street opens marginally higher. US500 gains 0.2% and US100 loses 0.05% Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ.US) failed to meet Wall Street's...
Industrial: Actual: 49.0; Expectations 46.4; Previously 46.3 Service:Actual: 52.4; Expectations 54; Previously 54.4 Compared to reading from European...
An avalanche of institutions applying to create a spot ETF for Bitcoin ultimately failed to cause a dynamic continuation of Bitcoin's rally above $30,000....
European companies under pressure with moderate declines Markets await Big Tech earnings reports and central bank decisions German...
The Popular Party (PP) has prevailed in the elections, although far from the threshold of an absolute majority and much less than expected since its resounding...
The center-right People's Party (PP) won Sunday's snap general election in Spain, winning 136 seats in the 350-seat parliament. PP leader Alberto...
The German July flash PMI data: Manufacturing: Actual 38.8, Expected 41, Previously: 40.6 Services: Actual 52, Expected 53.1, Previously: 54,1 Manufacturing...
The EURUSD rate remains defensive at its lowest levels in eight days, approaching the consolidation range again Upcoming readings of PMI indices in...
European futures indices indicate a slightly lower session opening The week of PMI data begins with Australia and Japan This week is practically...
Asia-Pacific indices traded mostly lower during Monday's trading session. Japan's Nikkei decreses 0.1%, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 traded...
Investors moods on european trading session were mixed, DAX ended Friday session with 0,17% decline, FTSE was slightly higher, and CAC40 ended week...
Shares of the contract manufacturer of the world's most advanced chips, Taiwan Semicondcutors (TSM.US), have come under pressure to realize gains after...
Futures contracts on WHEAT are losing more than 3.5% after yesterday's session, when a candlestick reversal formation was finally ...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม