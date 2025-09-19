BREAKING: The British labor market indicates further inflationary pressure❗
Wages in the UK continue to rise. Average earnings for a 3-month period increased by 6.9% year-on-year (YoY), slightly higher than the expected 6.8% YoY...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
Publication of the German ZEW Index German CPI Inflation in line with expectations Today's macro calendar is once again relatively light...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mostly higher today - only Japanese Nikkei dropped 1.2%, S&P/ASX 200 moved 0.5% higher, Kospi is up 1.60%, indices...
Today's session on global financial markets was quiet, without much volatility The range of movement on the main stock indices from the...
Novavax's (NVAX.US) share price jumped more than 20% after the biotech company said Canada had agreed to pay $350 million for Covid vaccines that were...
Last week we ended up witnessing periods of high volatility in the markets, where equities in Europe enter in sell-off as well as U.S equities, although...
Barr of the US Fed announced that the largest US banks with more than USD 100 billion in assets (previously it was USD 700 billion) will have to increase...
Wall Street slightly up at the start of the week Attention this week turns to US CPI inflation and Q2 corporate earnings season China...
Today during the Asian session, we received data regarding the Chinese economy. This data did not impress investors and shows that the recovery is much...
In May, the total monthly value of building permits in Canada increased by 10.5% to reach $10.5 billion. Adjusted for inflation, the value...
DE30 returns above the 15,700 point barrier Macro calendar focused today on central bankers' speeches The most important event...
Citi equity have downgraded US and UK stocks to a neutral rating from overweight, while upgrading European stocks to overweight. Citi notes that European...
Bitcoin is currently priced at $30,100, with a slight decrease of 0.2% today. It has been consolidating above the important psychological level of $30,000,...
This week, Polygon Technology is scheduled to publish the tokenomics for the recently announced Polygon 2.0. From price action point of view tokenomics...
Macro calendar is quite light today Speeches by central bankers in the spotlight Futures indices indicate a lower session opening Today's...
Wall Street indices finished Friday's trading lower but off the session lows. S&P 500 declined 0.16% and Nasdaq dropped 0.35% and Dow Jones...
1) Wall Street erases the morning's declines and all US indices are currently posting gains. The best performing is the US2000, which is currently...
US Baker Hughes Rig Count 07-Jul: 680 (prev 674) - Rotary Gas Rigs: 135 (prev 124) - Rotary Oil Rigs: 540 (prev 545) Source: xStation 5
The US dollar came under heavy downward pressure during this week's final trading session. The weakness of the world's reserve currency is mainly...
