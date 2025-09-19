BREAKING: EURUSD drops after US Q1 GDP revision
However, actual data showed quite a big upward revision to the GDP data with growth in Q1 2023 coming in at 2.0%, up from 1.4% in the second release. Core...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
However, actual data showed quite a big upward revision to the GDP data with growth in Q1 2023 coming in at 2.0%, up from 1.4% in the second release. Core...
DE30 awaits CPI report from Germany UBS reinforces sentiment around Bilfinger (GBF.DE) E.ON shares (EOAN.DE) to buy at...
US semiconductor stocks dropped on reports of tougher export restrictions to China AMD and Nvidia among exposed stocks Impact on AMD's business...
The US dollar has been trading higher since the release of solid US housing market data and the Conference Board consumer confidence report on Tuesday....
Riksbank announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 8:30 am BST. Swedish central bank decided on a 25 basis point rate hike, in-line with market...
Spanish CPI report for June was released today at 8:00 am BST. Report was expected to show a slowdown in headline measure from 3.2 to 1.7% YoY. However,...
European indices set for flat opening Flash CPI data for June from Germany and Spain Riskbank expected to deliver 25 bp rate hike European...
US indices traded mixed yesterday - Dow Jones dropped 0.22%, S&P 500 moved 0.04% lower, Nasdaq gained 0.27% and Russell 2000 jumped almost 0.5% Indices...
Wall Street indices trade mixed today - S&P 500 drops 0.2%, Dow Jones declines 0.4%, Nasdaq gains 0.1% and Russell 2000 adds 0.2% European...
US natural gas prices have been trading upwards recently. Taking a look at H4 interval, we can see that the latest upward impulse was launched at the beginning...
IFR issued a recommendation for EURGBP currency pair. IFR recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market): 0.8632 Take...
US dollar is one of the best performing G10 currencies today. US currency continued the upward move launched yesterday after release of solid housing market...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) released an official weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Market expected builds in oil...
Monetary policy panel at ECB central banking forum in Sintra, Portugal began at 3:40 pm BST. Event was watched closely as it was attended by heads of European...
Wall Street opens slightly lower Semiconductor shares drop after WSJ report General Mills drops after fiscal-Q4 2023 earnings Wall...
Micron Technology (MU.US) one of the leading semiconductor manufacturers in the US will release its results after the close of the Wall Street session....
DE30 returns above the 16,000 point barrier UBS supports sentiment around Deutsche Post Goldman Sachs strengthens oversold Siemens...
The New Zealand dollar is today a victim of low inflation in Australia. Inflation in Australia fell today for May to 5.6% year-on-year (YoY) with an expected...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม