BREAKING: US PPI below expectations!
US, PPI inflation for May: Headline: 1.1% y/y. Forecast: 1.5% y/y. Previously: 2.3% y/y Core: Currently: 2.8% y/y. Forecast: 2.9% y/y....
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
DE30 continues to rise ahead of FOMC decision Contracts close to local peaks from May 19 Vodafone and Three UK have decided...
Today, all eyes are on the Federal Reserve as investors await the interest rate decision following its meeting. After 10 months of consecutive rate hikes,...
Turkish lira gained around 0.7% following an interview with Turkish President Erdogan. Erdogan said that he will accept steps that finance minister Mehmet...
The shares of automaker Toyota (TM.US) gained nearly 8% in the Asian session and it's ADRs are up nearly 5% ahead of Wall Street's open. The company...
Japan's Nikkei stock index closed yesterday's session at 33-year highs last seen in 1989, above 33,000 points, and today contracts on the index...
Gold price slide after the US CPI data, lifting Treasury yields Fed meeting expected to increase volatility in the gold Despite fluctuations, gold...
A calm beggining of the session in the Europe FED decision dominates today's calendar US PPI inflation Today's calendar is clearly...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed today. Nikkei gained 0.1% while Kospi traded 0.5% lower. Indices from China also traded lower by 0.4%. Hong...
Wall Street indices traded higher today following US CPI data for May. S&P 500 trades 0.8% higher, Nasdaq adds 0.9% and Dow Jones advances 0.6%....
The British pound is the best performing G10 currency today. GBP caught a bid following the solid jobs report for April released this morning. Data showed...
BNP issued a recommendation for the GBPAUD currency pair. Bank recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Super Micro Computers (SMCI.US) is mainly engaged in building and selling so-called server chips and memory systems for data centers in large companies....
Popular among retail investors, GameStop (GME.US) is gaining nearly 10% today and has reached local highs of March 2022. The reason is Ryan Cohen's...
Wall Street indices launched cash session higher US CPI data for May hints at Fed staying on hold tomorrow Nasdaq-100 (US100) approaches...
US CPI report for May was released today at 1:30 pm BST. While inflation data from the United States is always closely watched by market participants,...
Dax erases gains from early session Infineon set to move production to the US Investors' attention focuses on the US CPI reading Tuesday's...
The OPEC report remains relatively unchanged compared to the May report: The OPEC report indicates maintaining oil demand growth forecast for...
