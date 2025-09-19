EURGBP - recommendation from IFR (12.06.2023)
IFR issued a recommendation for EURGBP currency pair. IFR recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market): 0.8590 Take...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
IFR issued a recommendation for EURGBP currency pair. IFR recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market): 0.8590 Take...
European indices set for slightly higher opening Fed, ECB and BoJ rate decisions this week US CPI and retail sales, Chinese monthly activity data...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mostly higher today. Nikkei gained 0.6%, Nifty 50 added 0.2% while Kospi traded 0.5% lower. Indices from China traded...
The end of the week on European stock markets was marked by mixed sentiment. The German DAX, the British FTSE and the French CAC40 all lost on a...
Palladium prices have been falling for quite some time - the main reason being an expected oversupply of the metal next year. One of the world's largest...
Wall Street indices have stemmed the dynamic downward wave from the start of today's session and the major indices are now trading close to yesterday's...
Next week will start relatively quietly, as no significant macroeconomic data is scheduled for publication. However, investors await Tuesday's US CPI...
BigTech stocks: Apple (AAPL.US), Alphabet (GOOGL.US), Microsoft (MSFT.US) and Amazon (AMZN.US) all rally today Shares of semiconductor...
Satellite imaging company Planet Labs (PL.US) is under downward pressure today as it missed revenue and profit forecasts for the first quarter of the year....
Wall Street gains early in the session Quotations are supported by good sentiment around Tesla and Netlix Citi puts pressure on Target...
Tesla shares gained 5.0% in a prematet move after Tesla’s Supercharger network adoption. General Motors (GM) and Ford have joined...
Canada - Labor market report for May Capacity utilization for Q1: Actual: 81,9%. Prior 81.7% Average hourly wages permanent employee yy for...
Dax holds in weekly consolidation zone Canadian labor market data at 13:30 BST HSBC recommendation plunges Shop Apotheke shares Chemical...
Macro data from China are being watched with great investors attention because they may affect market fears of recession. The upward economic...
After a two-day decline from a 33-year peak, Japan's Nikkei share average rebounded on Friday. The Nikkei index surged 1.61% to 32,149.76 by midday,...
European indices are opening slightly lower Final CPI data for May - reporting period has begun CPI data from China in line with expectations After...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.62% to 4,294 points, Dow Jones moved 0.50% higher to 33,833 points and Nasdaq...
Wall Street has been trying to bounce back since the start of the session, with increases led by the US100, which was trading yesterday at its weakest...
Unemployment claims in the US surprised with an increase. In the first reaction, US100 is rising after the reading. Unemployment claims: 261k Expected:...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม