DE30 vulnerable to further losses
The DAX futures / DE30 is pulling back from the yearly high this week and testing the previous week's low. Source: xStation5 W1 chart The...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
The DAX futures / DE30 is pulling back from the yearly high this week and testing the previous week's low. Source: xStation5 W1 chart The...
ECB President Christine Large began a post-meeting press conference at 1:45 pm BST. ECB decided to slow down the pace of rate hikes and go with a 25 basis...
US jobless claims came below analysts's expectations. Jobless Claims: Actual: 241k. Expected 240k. Previous 230k. The figures were slightly...
European Central Bank announced its monetary policy decision at 1:15 pm BST today. As expected, ECB decided to slow the pace of rate hikes from 50 down...
DE30 knocks out key support amid economic uncertainty Attention focused on ECB decision Quarterly results from Rheinmetall, Hugo...
Challenger Job-Cut Report for April: Actual figure: 67k versus 89.7 k previously Data released by Challenger, Gray & Christmas inc suggest...
European Central Bank will announce monetary policy decision today at 1:15 pm BST, followed by President Lagarde press conference at 1:15 pm BST. ECB members...
Producer Price Index for the EU for March: PPI YoY: 5.9% YoY vs 6.2% YoY expected (13.2% YoY previously) PPI MoM: -1.6% YoY vs -1.6% YoY...
Oil prices, including Brent and WTI, dropped more than 5% after yesterday’s FED meeting regarding interest rates. Oil.WTI dropped below $69 - the...
US major indices plummeted after FED rate hike decision yesterday European markets await ECB and BoE meeting later this day China...
Major Asian stock indexes gained slightly despite yesterday's Wall Street pullback after the Fed's decision on interest rates. Chinese stocks...
FOMC delivered a 25 basis point rate hike with Fed funds rate increasing to 5.00-5.25% - the highest level since June 2006 peak New statement...
FOMC delivered a 25 basis point rate hike today, putting Fed funds rate in the 5.00-5.25% range - the highest level since 2006 rate peak. Fed Chair Powell...
FOMC announced a 25 basis point rate hike today - in-line with market expectations. However, as was feared, wording of the statement was changed and it...
As widely expected, FOMC delivered another 25 basis point rate hike. Fed funds rate was increased from 4.75-5.00% range to 5.00-5.25% - the highest level...
Oil, as well as other energy commodities, are pulling back today. Brent and WTI trade almost 4% lower while gasoline and US natural gas prices drop over...
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.US), US semiconductor company, is trading around 9% lower today after reporting Q1 2023 earnings yesterday after session close....
Some solid US reports have been released today. ADP report showed an almost-300k increase in US employment, suggesting that US labor market is not slowing...
Crude Oil Inventories: -1.280M (Forecast -0.5M, Previous -5.054M) Gasoline Inventories: 1.743M (Forecast -1.5M, Previous -2.408M) Distillate...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม