BREAKING: ISM Services little higher than expected
Print: 51.9 (exp.: 51.8; prev.: 51,2) Employment: 50,8 (exp.: 52.6; prev.: 51.3) New orders: 56.1 (exp.: 57.0; prev.: 52.2) New export orders:...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
Indices try to recover from yesterday's sharp sell-off before the Fed makes a key decision The Fed is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis...
US ADP job change: 296k vs 148k forecast and 145k previous. In the first reaction, the US dollar is gaining and US100 is slightly higher....
Thomson Reuters IFR issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The agency recommends taking a long position on the pair with following...
This morning's macro calendar was basically empty, making it impossible to expect much volatility in the stock market. However, European indices started...
GOLD managed to break the key resistance at 2010.5$ during yesterday's session, and left the local consolidation, which was related to the rebound...
European indices try to rebound from yesterday's losses FOMC rate decision at 7:00 pm BST ISM services from US DOE report on...
Major Asian stock indexes ended the session lower after yesterday's slump on Wall Street. Chinese and Japanese markets were closed today for holidays. Retail...
Markets in Europe lost ground today on a wave of relatively weak macro data. At 10:00 BST, we learned about HICP inflation data from the euro area....
AMD (AMD.US) will present its quarterly report just after the close of the trading session on Wall Street. Analysts expect the company to follow in the...
As reported by CNBC, a group led by several high-profile Democratic Party officials is calling on the Federal Reserve to halt interest rate hikes so as...
Market almost fully prices-in a 25 basis point rate hike and a pause afterwards Swaps assume up to 2-4 rate cuts by the end of this year Fed should...
Uber Technologies Inc. rallied as much as 6.4% to $34.7 on Tuesday, after the tech giant reported its Q1 earnings and revenues that beat analysts...
Durable goods orders (m/m). Earlier: -1.2% m/m, Forecast. 3.2% m/m. Currently: 3.2% m/m Factory orders (m/m) Previously: -0.7% m/m. Forecast:...
WTI crude oil prices are currently losing close to 3% and sliding to their lowest levels since March 2023. Uncertainty around the spectre of a global...
Investors await JOLTS and factory data readings Chegg loses over 40% on wave of ChatGPT threats The start of Tuesday's trading...
Attention focused on BP and HSBC quarterly results Shop Apotheke surprises with better results Tuesday's session on European...
Facts: The main trend remains upward The bounced off the lower limit of 1:1 structure Recommendation: Trade: Long position on Copper...
On Tuesday, German Index DAX opened higher after a long weekend due to the Labor Day on Monday. Today's stock market session in Europe brought a continuation...
EMU inflation data for April: Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices YoY: 7.0% versus 6.9% expected and 6.9% previously Core Harmonised...
