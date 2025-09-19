US Bancorp loses most among of top US banks 📉 Problem with CET1 ratio?
U.S. Bancorp (USB.US) is a U.S. bank holding company, ranked among the top 5 U.S. banks. The company's share price has fallen to the levels of the...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
Shares of Activision Blizzard (ATVI.US), US video game company, are plunging 10% in premarket today. Slump was triggered by the decision of the UK regulator...
The largest of the cryptocurrencies started the rally as shares of First Republic Bank (FRC.US) slid nearly 50% yesterday following a quarterly report...
EURUSD has not only returned to the 1.10 area this morning, but is now approaching the local peak from Monday/Tuesday. The divergence between EURUSD and...
Investors' morning attention in the FX market turned towards Australia, where we learned the latest inflation data. Australia's headline CPI came...
The reported results of Microsoft (MSFT.US) and Alphabet (GOOGL.US) yesterday after the close of the Wall Street session performed really well and boosted...
The main rate in Sweden is now 3.5%. This level was expected and the previous wasot of 3.0%. This is important news from the ECB's perspective,...
European indices set for higher open GfK data support sentiment in Europe US durable goods orders data European index...
The index of German consumer confidence according to the GfK institute came in at -25.7 points for the reading, against a forecast of -27.7 points and...
Asia-Pacific indices were trading at mixed levels at the start of Tuesday's trading session. Japan's Nikkei lost close to 0.65%, Australia's...
Wall Street indices dropped to monthly lows today as banking concerns were reignited by Q1 earnings release from First Republic Bank First...
Wall Street indices dropped to 1-month lows as banking concerns returned to the markets following Q1 2023 earnings release from First Republic Bank (FRC.US)....
Spotify Technologies (SPOT.US), Swedish music streaming company listed on Wall Street, reported Q1 2023 earnings report before the Wall Street session...
HSBC issued a recommendation for EURUSD currency pair. Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
Oil continues to trade near but has not yet managed to close a bullish price gap, triggered by an unexpected OPEC+ output cut announcement. A bearish sentiment...
Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) issued a recommendation for the CHFJPY currency pair. RBC recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Alphabet (GOOGL.US) will report Q1 results today, after the close of the Wall Street session. The market expects modest revenue growth. In Q1, Alphabet...
A pack of US data was released at 3:00 pm BST today. While both soft and hard data was released, the market was more focused on the former, especially...
US indices launch cash trading session lower Dow Jones pulls back from 34,000 pts area Earnings from PepsiCo, MMM, Dow and Verizon Communications Wall...
