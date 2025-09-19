USA likely to ban TikTok? Snap shares rise in premarket
Senator Mark Warner has conveyed that a cross-party group of 12 U.S. senators will introduce legislation today giving the U.S. Secretary of Commerce new...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
Oil: Russia exports record amounts of diesel to Brazil (oil state) Russia has also started exporting diesel to Saudi Arabia (also an oil state) There...
Wall Street Journal's Nick Timiraos in latest piece wrote that "Powell is likely to caution on Capitol Hill that strong economic activity this...
Old Continent mixed before Powell testimony Zalando gains after strong financial results The mood on the Old Continent is under...
Fed Chair Powell will appear before the US House Financial Services Committee today at 3:00 pm GMT for the first day of his two-day semi-annual testimony...
The Reserve Bank of Australia announced the rate decision overnight. The main interest rate was hiked by 25 basis points to 3.60%, in-line with market...
According to reports from Bloomberg, which reached the Meta Platforms (META.US) report, the company is planning further layoffs of thousands of employees,...
European stock market indices trade higher for another day in a row. This comes in spite of a rather mixed Wall Street session yesterday and a mixed trading...
European indices launched today's cash session little changed Powell to deliver semiannual testimony in US Congress Speeches...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed with major Wall Street indices experiencing rather small moves. S&P 500 added 0.07%, Dow Jones...
Major European indices finished today's session higher, with DAX rose 0.48%, the highest since January 2022, whileCAC40 reached new all-time high...
Lordstown Motors (RIDE.US) shares fell around 5.0% after the EV maker reported a wider than expected quarterly loss and delivered only 3 Endurance vehicles...
French CAC40 index is trading 0.4% higher on Monday around fresh all-time high, boosted by gains in luxury stocks such as LVMH (MC.FR) , Kering (KER.FR)...
Euro is once again pressuring the US Dollar, while indices extend Friday's gains and US yields remain stable. The bulls remain strong above the...
Aston Martin (AML.UK) share price continues its dynamic growth after the publication of superb financial results. The icing on the cake was the good performance...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Lower yields support tech sector Tesla (TSLA.US) cut prices on its most expensive models Three...
Eurozone indices mixed at start of week US durable goods orders on the calendar Porsche and Ferrari hold up vote on internal combustion...
ECB's Holzmann calls for 50 BPS hikes at the next 4 meetings. In addition he would like the PEPP program to be included in the balance sheet reduction,...
EURUSD extends downward move today, even despite the hawkish statement of the ECB's chief economist and lower US yields. Lane points out that inflationary...
