Morning wrap (02.03.2023)
US indices finished the first trading session of a new month mostly lower. While Dow Jones and Russell 2000 finished more or less flat, S&P 500...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
US indices finished the first trading session of a new month mostly lower. While Dow Jones and Russell 2000 finished more or less flat, S&P 500...
European finished the first trading session of March lower, with DAX 40 falling nearly 0.4%, as hotter-than-expected German CPI data and hawkish remarks...
Rivian (RIVN.US) stock fell sharply as EV producer posted weak revenue figures for the Q4 Company expects to produce only 50,000 vehicles in fiscal...
Major Wall Street indexes continue to move lower on Wednesday as higher than expected German CPI and hawkish comments from FED members bolstered the case...
Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US) stock fell more than 15% on Wednesday as latest quarterly report revealed space travel company funded by Richard Branson's...
Publication of report from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude inventories jumped more than expected, while...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI for the US jumped to 47.7 in February from 47.4 in the previous month, below analysts’ expectations of 48.0. Fresh...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower Higher yields and Fed's Kaskhari comments weigh on equities Kohl's (KSS.US) stock plunges...
Annual inflation rate in Germany remained unchanged at 8.7 % YoY in February, above market estimates of 8.5%, preliminary estimates showed. The...
The shares of companies operating in the UK real estate sector are falling today after gloomy indications from the board of one of the British Isles'...
Euro kicked off March on a strong note as fresh preliminary inflation data from France and Spain showed price pressures accelerated last month. Also inflation...
European indices trade higher DE30 tests 15,500 pts resistance zone Puma drops after 2022 earnings miss Stock markets in...
Yesterday's macro data from the US, i.e. a sharp drop in the Conference Board consumer confidence index (despite an expected increase) and weaker Chicago...
AUDJPY has been trading sideways in recent days but the pair may be heading for a breakout from this short-term lull today. Release of much better...
Upbeat Chinese PMIs support moods on the markets German CPI print expected to show deceleration Final manufacturing PMIS for February,...
US indices finished the final trading session of February lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.30%, Dow Jones moved 0.71% and Nasdaq moved 0.10% lower. Small-cap...
Major European indices finished today's session mostly lower, with DAX losing 0.11% as fresh CPI figures for Spain and France showed inflation accelerated...
During today's session gold price bounced off recent lows above the $1,800 an ounce mark, a level not seen since December 2022. Upward move gained...
Zoom Video (ZM.US) stock rose sharply before the US open as the video conferencing specialists posted better than expected financial results for the fourth...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม